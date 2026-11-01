Kenyan Philimon Kipchumba wins Istanbul Marathon and breaks course record

Kenyan long-distance runner Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba has won the men's race at the 48th Istanbul Marathon in Türkiye, setting a new course record after clocking 2:08:44 on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Kipchumba completed the 42.195-kilometre race in two hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds, improving the previous record by one minute.

The previous course record of 2:09:44 had been set by Kenyan athlete Daniel Kibet in 2019.

The victory adds another international marathon title to Kenya's record in long-distance running, with Kipchumba leading the men's field in the annual race, which connects the Asian and European sides of Istanbul.

Ethiopia's Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto finished second in 2:08:54, just 10 seconds behind the Kenyan winner.

Another Kenyan, Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh, secured third place, completing a strong Kenyan performance in the men's category.

The race began on the Asian side of Istanbul, approximately 250 metres behind the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, before crossing into Europe and finishing at Sultanahmet Square.

Organised by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the event is recognised as the world's only intercontinental marathon.

While Kenya claimed the men's title, Ethiopia swept the top three positions in the women's category.

Kasanesh Ayenew Baze won the women's race in 2:24:40, finishing seven seconds ahead of compatriot Azmera Abreha Gdey, who clocked 2:24:47.

Diribe Hirko Alemu completed the Ethiopian clean sweep, taking third place in 2:25:00.

The 48th edition attracted elite athletes from different countries, with the organisers staging the race over the traditional route linking two continents.

Kipchumba's victory and record-breaking performance marked a significant Kenyan achievement at this year's event, with compatriot Ronoh also securing a place on the men's podium.