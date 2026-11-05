CS Mvurya reveals what Bayern Munich, Ajax have promised Kenyan fans

Kenyan football fans could get a rare opportunity to watch top European football talent in action after Bayern Munich and Ajax formally committed to bringing their strongest available first-team selections for their January 5 clash in Nairobi.

The assurance, confirmed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya on Thursday, is expected to raise anticipation for the historic fixture, which will officially usher in the new Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City.

Mvurya said the two clubs had provided written commitments indicating their intention to field their best possible starting elevens, ruling out the possibility of turning the encounter into a match involving retired stars or junior players.

“Both FC Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax Amsterdam have made firm commitments, in writing, to field their best possible starting XI for this historic encounter,” Mvurya said.

He maintained that the January fixture was being organised as a competitive showcase featuring the clubs' senior teams rather than an exhibition involving former players or academy sides.

“Let me be absolutely clear: this will not be a legends match or an academy-team exhibition. Both clubs have committed to presenting their strongest possible first-team line-ups,” he added.

Despite the assurances, the agreement does not mean that all the clubs' biggest names are guaranteed to travel to Kenya or take part in the match. Their eventual involvement will depend on their fitness, injury situations and other considerations closer to the date.

The January 5 meeting will bring together two clubs with an impressive history in European football. Bayern Munich have won the European Cup and UEFA Champions League six times, while Ajax have secured the continental title on four occasions.

The two sides last faced each other in December 2018 during the Champions League group stage, when they shared six goals in a 3-3 draw in Amsterdam.

Their upcoming meeting in Nairobi will give Kenyan supporters an opportunity to witness the European giants at a newly completed sporting facility, with the clubs' commitment on team selection emerging as a major attraction.

Meanwhile, preparations for the match have moved into another phase following the opening of ticket sales on Thursday evening.

Supporters began purchasing tickets at 6:00 pm through the official Talanta Sports City website, with entry prices starting at Sh2,500.

The organisers are releasing tickets in phases covering different seating sections, alongside premium hospitality packages and skyboxes for fans seeking exclusive services during the event.

Mvurya also announced that the matchday programme would extend beyond the football fixture, with organisers planning a 12-hour festival featuring international entertainment and activities celebrating Kenya's sporting achievements.

“The experience will feature dedicated concierge services, a spectacular 12-hour fan festival, world-class entertainment featuring leading international artists and a series of exciting activities designed to celebrate sporting excellence,” Mvurya said.

The encounter will mark the first major international football fixture at the 60,000-seat Raila Odinga International Stadium, making it a significant occasion for Kenya's sporting sector.

Beyond the inauguration, the government intends to use the event to evaluate the facility's preparedness for hosting major international competitions, particularly the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya is scheduled to co-host the continental tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania, with the three countries expected to provide facilities capable of meeting international football standards.

Mvurya said the Bayern Munich-Ajax fixture would offer an opportunity to assess several operational areas under the pressure of a major international event.

He said the game would provide an opportunity to test “stadium operations, security arrangements, transport systems, hospitality services, crowd management and other critical infrastructure under real international match conditions.”

The assessment will cover the stadium's ability to accommodate large crowds while ensuring that security, transport, hospitality and other essential services operate effectively.

With tickets now available and both clubs having submitted written assurances on their intended team selections, attention is shifting to the preparations for January 5, when the new Nairobi facility will host its first major international football spectacle.