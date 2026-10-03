Wetang’ula: Government prioritising roads, security to unlock Marsabit’s Potential

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has said the Government is prioritising infrastructure development and security investments in Marsabit County to unlock the region’s economic potential.

Wetang’ula said improved infrastructure and enhanced security were critical to opening up the county, facilitating trade, attracting investment and improving the livelihoods of residents.

He spoke on Saturday during an education fund drive at Mugur E Serima in Marsabit County, hosted by Bernice Lemedeket, Secretary, Administration and Accounting Officer at the National Police Service.

Wetang’ula said the Government was making progress in addressing insecurity in Marsabit while working with local communities to promote lasting peace.

In the presence of Laisamis MP Joseph Lemasolai Lekuton, the Speaker said rural and marginalised areas should benefit equitably from national development programmes, noting that many of the country’s resources are located outside major urban centres.

He said better roads and other infrastructure would connect communities in Marsabit, improve movement of goods and services and create opportunities for investment.

“Economic projects must be implemented uniformly across Kenya so that every community can benefit from our resources and development,” Wetang’ula said.

He said his experience in government had demonstrated the importance of infrastructure in transforming marginalised areas, recalling his role in signing and finalising the Rumuruti-Maralal Road when he served as Foreign Affairs Minister.

“I have visited many parts of this country and seen what partnerships can achieve,” he said.

Wetang’ula also cited improvements in roads, health, education and other infrastructure under President William Ruto’s administration, alongside major investments including the Sh2 trillion investment in Lamu and the Dangote Oil Refinery.

He said the Government planned to employ an additional 24,000 teachers this year, with hardship areas expected to receive more teachers as part of efforts to promote equal opportunities across the country.

The Speaker said the Government remained open to engaging local communities on security and development priorities and urged residents and leaders to work together in addressing challenges facing the county.

Lemedeket called for greater support for education and employment opportunities for young people in the region.

She said marginalised communities needed more children to excel in education and secure opportunities to contribute to the country’s development.

“We made it in our careers because we took the time to remain in class. We should have more children from marginalised communities excelling in education,” she said.

Lemedeket also called for more employment opportunities for local residents, saying investments in infrastructure should be accompanied by investments in human capital.

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali said his administration had provided full scholarships to more than 10,000 students since 2018.

Ali said educational support should benefit all communities regardless of clan affiliations, adding that changes to scholarship laws should not undermine support for learners.

“We don't have clans when funding our children's education. The laws on scholarships have changed, but that doesn't mean we stop funding our education system,” Ali said.

The governor also expressed support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, saying local political dynamics should not determine the presidential contest.

“We have listened to the opposition; they lack the charisma and the agenda to lead the nation,” Ali said.

Lekuton thanked Wetang’ula for supporting marginalised communities and called for unity to advance development in Marsabit.

“Leaders need support. We made strides, but we are grateful to President Ruto for his efforts to unite and grow the country as one entity,” he said.

Principal Secretary for Industrialisation Dr Juma Mukhwana said the Government had recorded significant growth and urged Kenyans to support its development agenda.

“It is no longer about being politically correct but about harnessing available resources for the benefit of all Kenyans. President Ruto has shown us the way,” Mukhwana said.

Wetang’ula said continued cooperation between national and local leaders, communities and other stakeholders would be important in addressing Marsabit’s development and security challenges.