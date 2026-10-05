DCI arrests suspect in killing of US national in Garissa

DCI detectives in Garissa have arrested 26-year-old Muhiyadin Abdi Sheikh, the main suspect in the fatal robbery and stabbing of US national Osman Aweys Abdi.

The incident happened on May 28, 2026, near Abubeida School in Bulla Mzuri, about five kilometres north of Iftin Police Station.

Osman was stabbed in the left thigh and hit on the left side of his head with a blunt object. His mobile phone was also stolen during the attack.

Osman's brother was alerted by a well-wisher who had obtained the victim's phone number. He rushed to the scene and found his brother in pain before taking him to Antalya Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later moved to Garissa County Teaching and Referral Hospital for postmortem as detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The suspect reportedly went into hiding after the incident, prompting detectives to launch an intelligence-led operation to track him down. After several months of investigations, Muhiyadin was traced to a hideout in Kabete, Nairobi, where he was arrested.

The DCI said, “There is no sanctuary for criminals. The DCI does not forget, and no matter how long it takes, justice will find you.”

Muhiyadin is currently being held at Kasarani Police Station pending his transfer to Garissa, where he is expected to face murder charges.