Media urged to protect election credibility ahead of 2027 polls

Journalists have been challenged to strengthen their role in promoting credible elections and peaceful political participation ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the Third Annual Wajir County Media Summit in Wajir over the weekend, former PS Dr Fatuma Hirsi said journalists must provide accurate and balanced coverage, hold political leaders accountable and ensure voters have access to reliable information.

Hirsi cautioned media practitioners against spreading unverified information, warning that misinformation and political propaganda could undermine public confidence, fuel community tensions and trigger violence.

She emphasised that accuracy should take precedence over speed in election reporting, urging journalists to distinguish verified facts from allegations, projections and unofficial results.

"The media must report election results, not manufacture election winners," she said, calling on journalists to verify election figures against authentic electoral records and reliable official sources before publication.

Hirsi further warned about the growing use of artificial intelligence to manipulate images, videos and audio recordings, saying such content could be exploited to spread political misinformation and inflame tensions.

She urged media houses to establish effective digital verification procedures, adding that human judgement and editorial accountability remained essential in maintaining public trust.

"Accuracy should take precedence over speed," she emphasised.

The summit was held on October 31 to November 1, 2026.