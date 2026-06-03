President William Ruto set for historic two-day state visit to Finland

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto will undertake a state visit to Finland from June 10 to 11, 2026, in a trip expected to strengthen bilateral relations, expand trade opportunities and deepen cooperation on global issues between the two countries.

The visit, which will be hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, comes just over a year after President Stubb paid a state visit to Kenya in May 2025.

According to a statement from the Office of the President of Finland, the visit will focus on enhancing political and economic cooperation, advancing multilateral reforms and promoting stronger engagement between Kenya and Finland in international forums.

“The main themes of the visit will be deepening bilateral relations between Finland and Kenya, strengthening cooperation between the two countries in international contexts, reforming the multilateral system and promoting trade between Finland and Kenya,” the statement said.

President Ruto and the First Lady will be formally received at a welcoming ceremony outside the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on June 10 before the two heads of state hold official talks.

The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, multilateral cooperation, reform of the United Nations system, peace mediation efforts, regional developments in Africa and Europe, the situation in the Middle East and strategies for expanding trade between the two nations.

Following the talks, Presidents Ruto and Stubb will address the media during a joint press conference.

The Kenyan leader’s itinerary also includes a luncheon hosted by Helsinki Mayor Daniel Sazonov, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hietaniemi cemetery and a meeting with Finnish Parliament Speaker Jussi Halla-aho.

Later on the first day of the visit, Presidents Ruto and Stubb will participate in a high-level panel discussion on peacebuilding and mediation titled “The Promise of Peace,” reflecting both countries’ interest in promoting international dialogue and conflict resolution.

The day will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Stubb and Mrs Innes-Stubb at the Presidential Palace.

Trade and investment are expected to feature prominently on the second day of the visit. The two presidents will attend a business forum at the Nokia Executive Experience Center in Espoo, bringing together representatives from Kenyan and Finnish companies to explore new investment and commercial opportunities.

The event is expected to build on growing economic ties between the two countries, particularly in technology, innovation, education and sustainable development.

President Ruto will also make history by becoming the first African head of state to participate in the Kultaranta Talks, Finland’s annual foreign and security policy forum held at the presidential summer residence in Naantali.

He will join President Stubb in a panel discussion focusing on global security and international affairs.Before departing Finland, President Ruto is scheduled to meet members of the Kenyan diaspora community, reflecting the government’s efforts to strengthen engagement with Kenyans living abroad.

The First Lady will also take part in a separate programme alongside Mrs Innes-Stubb. Their engagements will focus on women’s participation in technology, literacy, child healthcare and innovations in women’s health.

The Kenyan delegation will include government officials and representatives from the business community, underscoring Nairobi’s intention to use the visit to deepen diplomatic engagement and unlock new economic opportunities.

The visit marks the first state visit by a Kenyan president to Finland in nearly four decades, with the last such visit taking place in 1987, highlighting the growing importance of relations between the two countries.