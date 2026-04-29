Europe warms at record pace as climate impacts spread across continent

Europe is facing faster and wider warming than any other region, with a new climate assessment showing rising temperatures, extreme weather, and environmental damage spreading across the continent in 2025. The findings link the changes to growing risks for ecosystems, water systems, and coastal areas as heat and drought intensify.

The European State of the Climate 2025 report was jointly released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), pointing to a year marked by record heat and widespread climate stress.

The report found that at least 95% of Europe recorded above-average temperatures in 2025, with heat and extreme weather stretching from the Mediterranean region to the Arctic.

“Europe is the fastest-warming continent, and the impacts are already severe. Almost the whole region has seen above-average annual temperatures, ”Florian Pappenberger, Director-General of ECMWF, said.

He added that northern Europe experienced an unusual and prolonged heat event. Norway, Sweden and Finland went through their worst sub-Arctic heatwave on record, with 21 consecutive days of temperatures above 30C close to and within the Arctic Circle.

The study shows that colder regions, including the Alps and Arctic zones, are warming at a fast pace. In March 2025, snow cover across Europe dropped 31% below the average, ranking as the third-lowest level since records began in 1983.

(Left) Cumulative glacier mass change (Gt) for European glacier regions from 1976 to 2025. Gt = gigatonnes = 1 billion tonnes. Data: WGMS. Credit: WGMS/C3S/ECMWF. (Right) Greenland Ice Sheet ice flow velocity for the 2025 hydrological year. Data: IMBIE, ENVEO. (Left) Cumulative glacier mass change (Gt) for European glacier regions from 1976 to 2025. Gt = gigatonnes = 1 billion tonnes. Data: WGMS. Credit: WGMS/C3S/ECMWF. (Right) Greenland Ice Sheet ice flow velocity for the 2025 hydrological year. Data: IMBIE, ENVEO.

Glacier loss was recorded across all European regions, with Iceland experiencing its second-largest glacier decline on record. The Greenland Ice Sheet also lost 139 gigatonnes of ice over the year, adding pressure to global sea levels.

Scientists warned that melting ice will continue pushing sea levels higher. The report notes that every centimetre rise in sea levels exposes about six million more people worldwide to coastal flooding.

Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at ECMWF, said that “the ESOTC 2025 paints a stark picture: the pace of climate change demands more urgent action.”

“With rising temperatures, and widespread wildfires and drought, the evidence is unequivocal; climate change is not a future threat, it is our present reality.” She added.

Ocean conditions around Europe also reached new extremes. Sea surface temperatures hit their highest annual levels on record in 2025, marking the fourth year in a row of unusually warm seas.

Marine heatwaves affected 86% of Europe’s ocean area, while 36% experienced severe or extreme conditions, the highest level ever recorded.

The Mediterranean Sea has had at least one day of strong marine heatwave conditions in each of the past three years. Severe marine heatwaves were also recorded in the Norwegian Sea, showing that warming is affecting both southern and northern waters.

Researchers said the rising ocean temperatures are damaging marine life, threatening fisheries, and increasing heat stress on land by raising humidity and keeping night temperatures higher.

Water systems across Europe also came under pressure. About 70% of rivers recorded below-average annual flows, while 2025 was among the three driest years for soil moisture since 1992.

Hot and dry weather fuelled widespread fires. The total wildfire burn area reached about 1,034,000 hectares across Europe in 2025, a region larger than Cyprus.

Spain accounted for about half of wildfire emissions. Cyprus, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany also recorded their highest wildfire emissions on record.

The report also noted growing pressure on biodiversity. Drought, wildfires, marine heatwaves and shifting rainfall patterns are disrupting ecosystems, with Mediterranean seagrass meadows and peatlands identified as especially at risk.

Even with the rising impacts, the report highlighted progress in clean energy. Renewable sources produced 46.4% of Europe’s electricity in 2025, while solar energy reached a record share of 12.5%.

Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of WMO, said the joint work behind the report shows both the scale of climate impacts and ongoing efforts to respond.

The report concludes that while Europe has taken steps to address climate and biodiversity loss, faster action is needed as warming and extreme weather continue to intensify.