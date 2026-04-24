Nigeria football mourns as Eneramo dies following on-pitch collapse

Former Nigerian striker Michael Eneramo has died after collapsing during a friendly match in Kaduna, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirming the incident and describing it as a suspected cardiac arrest.

The 40-year-old fell to the ground five minutes into the second half on Friday, moments after returning from the break, having completed the opening half without showing any visible signs of distress.

Eneramo earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles and built a strong club career across Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, where he gained respect for his strength, work rate and eye for goal.

NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi described his death as "devastating".

The striker enjoyed one of the most successful spells of his career in Tunisia with Esperance, where fans nicknamed him Al Dababa (The Tank) because of his physical presence and attacking prowess.

"He was a symbol of strength, determination and resolve, and created unforgettable moments," the four-time African champions said in a post on X.

Eneramo is reported to have declined an opportunity to represent Tunisia at international level, opting instead to play for Nigeria. He made his debut against Jamaica in 2009.

One of his standout moments with the Super Eagles came during the qualifiers for the 2010 Fifa World Cup, when he scored in a 2–2 home draw against Tunisia, a result that proved key in helping Nigeria secure a place at the tournament.

Despite his contribution during qualification, he was not included in the final squad for the competition held in South Africa.

"I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss," Sanusi added.

Eneramo now joins a list of former African internationals who have died after collapsing on the pitch due to suspected heart-related issues. Among the notable cases are Marc-Vivien Foe, Cheick Tiote and Raphael Dwamena.

In 2009, a medical research team backed by Fifa found that black African athletes "seem to have an increased risk of adverse cardiac events during sports events", while former Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has called for "compulsory medical visits" to screen all professional players in his homeland.