Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap

Voters in Switzerland have rejected a proposal to limit the country's population to 10 million.

Results showed nearly 55% of participants voted against and 45% voted for, with a turnout of 60% of the population.

The proposal came from the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which has long campaigned on an anti-immigration platform.

The divisive vote risked putting the country's free movement agreement with the European Union in jeopardy and was opposed by the government, Swiss businesses, and all the other major parties.

Welcoming the no vote, Switzerland's justice minister Beat Jans said it was "a sign of stability, openness and reliability".

Switzerland's population has grown rapidly since 2002, when it stood at 7.3 million. Now it is 9.1 million, 27% of whom are not Swiss citizens.

However, the People Party's argument that capping the population would reduce pressure on transport, housing and the environment seem not to have persuaded enough voters.

Although the Swiss People's Party insisted the population cap was designed to protect Switzerland's public services and its environment, it has a long history of campaigning on an anti-immigrant platform, frequently blaming asylum seekers and minorities for societal problems.

Some voters were seemingly worried at the prospect of losing much-needed workers in tourism, hospitals, and care homes.

Others, in particular Swiss business leaders, feared losing Switzerland's crucial access to Europe's single market.

Over half of all Swiss products are sold into the EU, but their access to Europe's markets depends on Swiss commitment to Europe's free movement of people. Had the population cap been approved, Switzerland would have had to terminate that agreement.

Both the Swiss government and Swiss business leaders say the vote shows non-EU member Switzerland wants to stay close to Europe.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had stayed out of the campaign, but welcomed the result once the votes were counted, saying: "The Swiss people have spoken. The EU and Switzerland share deep ties and a strong partnership".

But the concerns over high rents, over development, crowded public transport, and rising health costs will not go away because of this particular decision.

Marcel Dettling, the Swiss People's Party's president, said the vote showed that "the population wants solutions. Not a single problem has been solved".

What the Swiss voters have shown though, is that many of them may be weary of the People's Party's continued focus on immigration as the source of Switzerland's problems, while voters themselves are not at all convinced that blaming immigrants, or stricter controls on immigration, are the way to solve them.

Switzerland's system of direct democracy means all major decisions are taken via the ballot box. Campaigners simply have to gather 100,000 signatures to ensure a nationwide vote.