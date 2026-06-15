Swiss voters reject 10 million population cap
Results showed nearly 55% of participants voted against and 45% voted for, with a turnout of 60% of the population.
Results showed nearly 55% of participants voted against and 45% voted for, with a turnout of 60% of the population.
The DP said they will lack the power to pick leaders of their choice in the next elections if they fail to get enlisted to vote.
Last week, Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to request the release of all relevant grand jury testimony in the Epstein case.
The IEBC boss also highlighted the growing threat of disinformation, saying the commission must work closely with media outlets to ensure truth is prioritised over falsehoods.
A long-time activist and outspoken critic of government excesses, Omtatah warned that choosing confrontation over strategy would only delay justice for those already killed or harmed during the protests.