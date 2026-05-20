No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

The government has stepped up nationwide Ebola surveillance and emergency response measures following the spread of the deadly Bundibugyo strain in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, even as Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale assured Kenyans that no case had been detected in the country.

The Ministry of Health said Kenya remained on high alert because of increased regional movement through trade routes, airports and border crossings, which could expose the country to imported infections from affected areas.

In a statement released on May 19, 2026, the Ministry said the Ebola outbreak affecting Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo had continued to raise concern across the region due to the risk of cross-border spread.

The Ministry noted that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 16, 2026, while the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention classified it as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to update the public on the ongoing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain currently affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda,” the statement noted.

Duale said Kenya had strengthened its preparedness systems to stop the disease from entering the country while ensuring health authorities were ready to respond quickly in case of any suspected infection.

“I wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of today, Kenya has not reported any Ebola Virus Disease case linked to the current outbreak,” he said.

The Ministry disclosed that more than 336 alerts and suspected Ebola cases were being investigated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as of May 18.

Health officials also reported 87 deaths linked to the outbreak, including two fatalities recorded in Uganda, while four healthcare workers were among the infected persons.

According to the Ministry, 13 confirmed Ebola cases had been identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Africa CDC classified the outbreak as a Grade 3 high-risk event because of “confirmed cross-border transmission, delayed outbreak detection, high regional mobility, and the absence of licensed vaccines or approved therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain”.

As part of the response measures, Kenya activated a national Incident Management System through the Kenya National Public Health Institute to coordinate preparedness and response activities across the country.

County governments were also directed to operationalise emergency preparedness structures to strengthen local response systems.

Public Health Emergency Operations Centres across the country were placed on alert, while Rapid Response Teams were deployed on standby to respond to any emergency around the clock.

The Ministry said it was holding regular coordination meetings with county governments and health partners as part of ongoing preparedness efforts.

Authorities have also intensified screening and monitoring activities at airports, land border crossings and seaports.

By May 18, health officials had screened more than 34,500 travellers and conveyances entering the country. The figures included 18,552 international travellers, 5,848 local travellers, 2,514 truck drivers and 4,729 conveyances.

“There is currently no blanket quarantine for truck drivers or travellers, but enhanced risk-based screening and monitoring measures are in place in line with International Health Regulations and WHO guidance,” the statement added.

The Ministry further announced the rollout of an online passenger surveillance system and population mobility mapping in high-risk border regions to improve monitoring and early detection.

Airport surveillance has also been strengthened in collaboration with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Kenya is also working closely with Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the East African Community and Africa CDC to improve coordination and information sharing across borders.

On laboratory preparedness, the Ministry said testing capacity had been enhanced through facilities at the Kenya Medical Research Institute in Kisumu and Nairobi, the National Public Health Laboratory and mobile laboratories.

County governments were directed to maintain proper sample transportation systems to support quick testing and emergency response operations.

The Ministry said efforts were also underway to strengthen clinical preparedness in high-risk counties by assessing ambulance capacity with support from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Private hospitals are also being engaged to strengthen early case detection, patient referral and reporting systems.

At the same time, the government has intensified public awareness campaigns to address panic and misinformation surrounding the outbreak.

Community Health Promoters are supporting surveillance and sensitisation efforts in communities, while transport operators, media houses, digital influencers and telecommunications firms are being engaged to share verified health information.

The Ministry advised Kenyans to rely only on official government communication channels, maintain hand hygiene, avoid contact with sick persons or bodily fluids and seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding after visiting affected areas.

Members of the public were also encouraged to access Ebola information and health updates by dialling *719# or calling 719.

“We wish to assure the country that Kenya has significantly strengthened its preparedness systems over the years and remains better positioned to prevent importation, rapidly detect suspected cases, and respond effectively to any potential outbreak,” the statement concluded.