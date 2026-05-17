Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

Kenya's sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala ran his fourth sub-10-second race on Saturday at the China Textile City Sports Centre in Keqiao District, Shaoxing, China, during the Shanghai Diamond League. Meanwhile, triple Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon ran and won a world-leading time in the 5,000m.

Omanyala was challenged by South Africa's Gift Leotlela, who opened his season by winning the South African national title in 10.15 seconds before heading to the Kip Keino Classic, where he was disqualified.

Leotlela bounced back on Saturday, winning the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai in 9.97 seconds, ahead of Omanyala and Kenny Bednarek, who both finished in 9.98 seconds.

Faith Kipyegon, on the other hand, returned to China after nine years, opening her 2026 outdoor season with a world-leading victory in the women’s 5,000m, running 14:24.14.

“I just want to see where I am now. Of course, it feels great to win, and I would like to continue with this momentum going forward this year,” quipped Kipyegon, adding that she will continue competing in both the 1,500m and 5,000m events in 2026.

Kipyegon has fond memories of Shanghai, where she made her second Diamond League appearance back in 2016, winning the 1,500m in 3:56.82.

As the 2026 athletics season heats up, Kenya's Omanyala is focusing on shaping up for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing and qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, while Faith Kipyegon has made a strong start to her season with a world-leading performance in China on Saturday.