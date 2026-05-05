Sara Mose gives Kenya first medal in Algeria

Sara Mose has won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m freestyle, setting a new national record on the opening day of the ongoing 2026 Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Swimming Championship, an event being held at the Mediterranean Village in Oran, Algeria.

Mose, who competes for Fithub Aquatics locally, on Tuesday evening, delivered an impressive performance at the 17th edition of the continental showdown event in Algeria, clocking a personal best time of 57.49 seconds, earning her place on the podium, and also setting a new national record for Kenya.

National team manager Hillary Leboy has praised the prodigy, reminding Kenyans that the country has sent a team of 12 swimmers to Algeria, with all hopes being to also qualify for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow this July.

"The athletes are in good form and are aiming to win more medals as the competition continues," Leboy quipped.

" Sarah's win has now given us momentum and motivation going forward. The team is now in high spirits," Leboy said on the phone, adding that while in Algeria, he is being supported by coaches Christine Kariuki, Steve Biko, and Al Min Kheir.

The 17th Africa Aquatics Senior Swimming Championships, currently taking place in Oran, Algeria, is scheduled for May 5–10 this year, bringing together over 400 swimmers from 41 nations, an event featuring elite continental competition for both Junior and Senior categories, serving as a key qualifier for upcoming global events like the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.