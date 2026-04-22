Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has singled out five counties as the main centres of fraud within the Social Health Authority (SHA), revealing the scale of abuse and the government’s push to clamp down on the vice that has cost billions in public funds.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, April 22,2026 Duale identified Mandera, Kisii, Migori, Wajir, and Homa Bay as the counties most affected, linking the bulk of the fraudulent claims to private health facilities operating within those regions.

According to the Health CS, the government has already flagged widespread irregularities in claims submitted to SHA, warning that authorities will sustain the crackdown to protect public resources.

“We have flagged out five counties as epicenters of fraud. Those counties are Mandera, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, and Wajir.

“We will not relent on it. The majority of the fraud is taking place in the private health facilities,” said Duale.

The CS disclosed that SHA has so far rejected fraudulent claims amounting to Sh13.2 billion, underscoring the magnitude of the problem within the system.

He noted that when he assumed office, fraud levels stood at 26 percent but have since dropped to below 6 percent following a series of interventions, including the closure of non-compliant facilities and tighter scrutiny of claims.

“Since April last year, when I went to the Ministry of Health, fraud was at 26% no I want to confirm to the country that we are now at below 6 % because of the actions we have taken. We have closed over 1200 facilities.

“The DPP has received over 24 files, which include two former CEOs who have been taken to court. The DCI has close to 81 files, of which last week they submitted 24 files to the DPP. We will not relent on fraud,” Duale added.

The CS further revealed that multiple cases are under investigation, with the Director of Public Prosecutions having received at least 24 files linked to SHA fraud, while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is handling more than 81 cases, some of which have already been forwarded for prosecution.

The latest revelations come weeks after SHA suspended 12 hospitals over fraudulent claims flagged by forensic auditors.

Speaking on Saturday, April 4, in Garissa County, Duale said the affected facilities, drawn from both private and public sectors, had been identified as engaging in serious fraud within the health scheme.

“These are hospitals, mainly private and public, that the system and SHA forensic auditors have flagged as facilities that are involved in serious fraud.

“We will protect public resources meant for the treatment and healthcare of our citizens,” Duale stated.

The suspended facilities include Bungoma West Hospital, Baypharm Medical Center, Dawida Annex Hospital, Kerugoya Medical Center, and Raycos Health Center.

Others are Calvary Hope Medical center, Shamberere Dispensary, Kurafa Medical center, Umoja Three Medical center, and Pro Elite Westlands and Specialist Hospital.

Duale maintained that the government remains firm on safeguarding funds allocated for healthcare, warning that those involved in fraudulent activities will face legal action as enforcement efforts intensify.