Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill 2026, warns of rising insecurity

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has stepped up his criticism of the Finance Bill, 2026, calling on Kenyans to reject it over what he terms harsh tax proposals, while also raising concern over rising insecurity and what he says is a growing strain on households and businesses.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Matiang’i said the country is already under economic pressure and warned that introducing additional taxes would only worsen the situation, urging a shift in focus toward urgent national challenges instead of new revenue measures.

“Our honest view is that it should be rejected because of its atrocious and punitive taxation measures that will hurt everybody,” he said.

He added that many families and businesses are struggling with the cost of living and cannot withstand further financial pressure, insisting that the timing of the proposed tax changes is wrong.

Beyond the economic debate, the former Interior boss also turned attention to security, saying the situation in different parts of the country is getting worse and needs urgent attention from authorities.

“The level of insecurity in our country is going out of hand,” he said, citing incidents such as livestock theft in rural areas, femicide cases, killings, and sexual violence against children.

“Cases of femicide are becoming a crisis now. In recent weeks what has happened is that young children have been raped and killed, and so on and so forth. Please take charge. You have the law, the instruments, take charge,” he added.

Matiang’i said his remarks were made out of personal responsibility, noting that his past role in government gives him a continued interest in national affairs.

“On this particular one I am doing because I am an individual and have a personal responsibility as a former Interior CS,” he said.

He also urged leaders to pay attention to religious institutions, saying they have repeatedly raised concerns about governance, the economy, and security, but their warnings have not been given enough attention.

“I respect and believe that fellow Kenyans should respect our religious leaders. They have almost shouted themselves hoarse over this administration,” Matiang’i said.

He singled out the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Council of Churches of Kenya and leaders from the Presbyterian Church, saying their messages should be taken seriously.

“Please listen to those men and women of God and government should listen,” he said.

In a statement shared alongside a video of his remarks, Matiang’i warned that rising violent crime, abductions and general lawlessness risk becoming normalised if not addressed urgently.

“The rising cases of violent crime, killings, abductions and lawlessness across the country cannot become our new normal,” he said.

He further stressed the need for reforms and stronger accountability within the security sector, saying public trust must be restored.

“We must urgently restore professionalism, accountability and public confidence within our security sector.”

Matiang’i’s remarks come amid growing national debate over the Finance Bill 2026, with increasing concern from different sectors over taxation levels, cost of living pressures and security challenges facing the country.