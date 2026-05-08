FIDA Kenya pushes for femicide to be recognised as separate crime

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA Kenya) has renewed pressure on the government to formally recognise femicide as a separate criminal offence, warning that the increasing killings of women demand urgent legal and institutional action.

In a statement shared on its X account on Friday, May 8, 2026, the organisation said the country can no longer treat femicide as isolated incidents, arguing that the murders point to a growing pattern of gender-based violence that requires stronger laws and better accountability.

“Femicide is rising, but accountability is still lacking. We call for femicide to be recognised as its own crime, with clear guidelines for investigation & prosecution. Staying silent is not neutral; it means being complicit. We need real reform because women deserve protection,” FIDA noted.

The organisation argued that prosecuting femicide under ordinary murder and homicide laws has weakened efforts to deal with the crisis because the gender-based motive behind such killings is often ignored.

According to FIDA Kenya, the current legal framework makes it difficult for authorities to properly investigate, monitor and prevent femicide cases. The organisation also said the lack of a distinct legal definition has affected data collection and delayed justice for victims and their families.

The lobby group now wants the law to clearly define femicide and provide specific guidelines for investigations, prosecution and national reporting of cases. It believes such reforms would improve cooperation between police officers, prosecutors and social protection agencies while also ensuring consistency in handling cases across the country.

FIDA Kenya further called for stronger institutional measures to address gender-based violence, including improved police response, better protection systems for women at risk and public awareness campaigns aimed at preventing violence against women.

The push for reforms comes amid growing concern over the rising number of women being killed in Kenya.

A report cited by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime together with UN Women, showed that current and former intimate partners remain the leading perpetrators of femicide. The report indicated that they account for an average of 55 per cent of all intimate partner and family-related killings.

Data from Africa Data Hub recorded 930 cases of women killed in Kenya between January 2016 and December 2024. The report showed that 77 per cent of the perpetrators were intimate partners or family members, while 59 per cent of the victims were women aged between 18 and 35 years.

According to the Hub, Kenya recorded 127 femicide cases in 2024 alone, while law enforcement agencies documented 97 cases between September and November that same year.

Despite increased public attention and repeated calls for action, cases have continued to emerge in 2025. One of the incidents that sparked public outrage recently involved the murder of a 17-year-old refugee girl allegedly killed by her husband.

FIDA Kenya now says the continued rise in such incidents shows the urgent need for reforms to strengthen protection for women and improve accountability in gender-based violence cases.