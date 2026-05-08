Former Botswana President Festus Mogae dies aged 86

Botswana is mourning the death of former president Festus Mogae, who has passed on at 86, with President Duma Boko confirming his death and describing him as a leader whose service left a lasting mark on the nation.

The announcement was made on Friday, with Boko noting that Mogae died in the early hours of the day after a period of illness that had seen him receive treatment in the capital, Gaborone.

"Today Botswana mourns a distinguished statesman and patriot whose life was devoted to the service of his country," Boko announced, adding that Mogae died early on Friday.

Mogae, who led the southern African nation between 1998 and 2008, had been under medical care for some time, according to an earlier government update that confirmed his hospitalisation without giving further details.

His presidency is often associated with economic stability and improved governance, supported by strong management of diamond revenues that helped drive national development.

Before rising to the presidency, he served in top government offices including finance minister and later vice-president, where he built a reputation for economic planning and policy discipline.

One of his most notable achievements was his leadership during Botswana’s HIV/Aids crisis. At a time when infection rates were among the highest in the world, his government expanded treatment access through antiretroviral programmes that helped reduce deaths and infections.

Even after leaving office, Mogae remained involved in health advocacy, pushing for wider access to treatment and stronger prevention programmes, including efforts targeting mother-to-child transmission.

He also took on advisory and mediation roles internationally, contributing to governance and peace initiatives across Africa.

In recognition of his leadership and peaceful transition of power, he was awarded the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership in 2008, one of the most prestigious honours for African heads of state.

He handed over power to Ian Khama after completing his tenure, marking a peaceful political transition.

Botswana continues to be recognised for its political stability, regular elections and absence of coups since independence in 1966.