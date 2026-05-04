Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

Kenyan skater Kevin Kiarie Ruhiu has completed his Africa Skating Championships with two gold medals.

Unfortunately, he could not compete on Monday in his last category due to an ankle injury, hence finishing with only two events in which he claimed top prize.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Monday evening from All Zohour Sporting Club, Youssef Abbas, Al Estad, Nasr City, Cairo, the event's venue, Kiarie regretted his missed action on Monday, but took time to thank Kenyans for their support in the little-known sport.

"I arrived here early and acclimatized well. It has been a three-day event that began on Saturday," Kiarie said on the phone.

"I won on Saturday and Sunday, but woke up sore on my right ankle; for that reason, I have to make the tough decision to withdraw from this evening’s Speed Slalom category," a proud Kiarie said.

The Cairo event began well for the Kenyan, who took to the stage on Saturday in the Freestyle Battle Skating, Kenyan time 4 pm, an event that he triumphed in, winning Kenya the first Gold medal of the championship.

On Sunday, same time, same venue, Kiarie again was no match in the Classic Slalom Skating category, winning his second Gold medal for Kenya, a tough and rough event that tested his agility, his body working overtime, hence spraining his ankle.

On Monday, he called it time, meaning that the Speed Slalom Skating category had to go on waste as the Kenyan maestro could not compete due to the injured ankle, finalizing his North African tour with two important gold medals that now put Kenya on the continental map of skating.