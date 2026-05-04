Kenyan mission in South Africa urges caution amid xenophobic attacks

The Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria has issued an advisory urging Kenyan nationals in South Africa to remain vigilant following recent demonstrations and isolated incidents affecting foreign nationals.

In the notice dated May 4, 2026, the mission advised Kenyans to avoid protest areas, follow guidance from local authorities, and carry valid identification at all times.

In case of emergencies, they are encouraged to report to the authorities.

“In the event of any incident or emergency, Kenyan nationals are advised to report the same to the South African Police Service and to inform the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate assistance,” it said.

Kenyans are further encouraged to carry valid identification and relevant documentation at all times.

The move comes a day after Nigeria summoned South Africa's acting high commissioner to a meeting at the foreign ministry on Monday, citing growing anti-African migrant protests.

The move comes just over a week after Ghana's foreign ministry held talks with South Africa's acting high commissioner in Accra to protest several alleged "xenophobic incidents" involving Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, news outlet City Press reports that South African trucks and citizens could be prevented from entering neighboring Mozambique on Monday, as protests were expected at Ressano Garcia in retaliation for xenophobic marches, statements, and attacks against immigrants in South Africa.

The developments come only days after South Africa's police ministry vowed to crack down on anyone carrying out xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians and other foreign nationals, or found participating in or inciting xenophobic acts.

Xenophobia has long been an issue in South Africa, and in recent months, more anti-migrant protests have been reported, some of which included violence against foreign shopkeepers.

The face of xenophobic attacks appears to be led by Operation Dudula.

Operation Dudula is a South African anti-migrant vigilante group and political party formed in 2021 that targets foreign nationals, often using intimidation and forced shutdowns of businesses and public services.

Operating under the slogan "Put South Africa First," it is widely described as xenophobic, focusing on removing undocumented migrants and restricting their access to healthcare and schools

The focus of the anti-migrant incidents has been Black Africans, with more than two-thirds of South Africa's estimated three million foreign residents coming from neighboring Southern African countries.

With an unemployment rate of more than 30%, campaigners for migrant rights say migrants have been scapegoated in South Africa for the country's economic woes.