MCK poll: Kenya media trust rises as misinformation and AI identification gap grow

The State of the Media 2025 Report by the Media Council of Kenya highlights improving trust in Kenya’s media alongside growing concerns over misinformation and artificial intelligence.

While 79% of Kenyans express trust in the media, 63% cannot identify AI-generated content. The study also notes shifting consumption patterns, with digital platforms dominating and traditional media such as print and television continuing to decline.

The report, presented on Monday by Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, is based on a national survey of 3,774 respondents conducted between April 15 and 23, 2026, across all 47 counties. It used computer-assisted personal interviewing and a multi-stage stratified sampling method.

The demographic profile of respondents shows a largely young and economically constrained population.

More than half are under 35 years old, most earn below Sh30,000 monthly, and nearly half are either unemployed or engaged in informal work. The report describes this group as central to shaping Kenya’s evolving media habits.

Despite major shifts in consumption, trust in media is rising. The report states that “79% express some or a lot of trust in media,” up from 74.5% in 2024. It adds that media is increasingly seen as one of the most relied-upon institutions for credible information.

Perceptions of fairness have also improved significantly. The proportion of Kenyans who believe media coverage of government is unfair has dropped from 73.6% to 46.0%, described as a “significant credibility gain.”

However, the report also identifies persistent concerns. The most cited issues include misinformation and inadequate coverage, both at 28%, followed by bias in reporting at 17%. These concerns reflect ongoing public scrutiny of media performance.

At the same time, Kenya’s media ecosystem is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Social media being the dominant source of news, with the report noting that “social media (39%) is now the leading primary source of news for Kenyans over TV and radio.”

It further states that digital consumption is expanding at the expense of traditional media.

Television viewership continues to decline, with daily usage falling to 57%. Print media shows the steepest drop, with weekly newspaper readership declining from 29% in 2022 to just 13% in 2025. The report describes this as “print is in terminal decline.”

Screenshot of a section of the State of Media Kenya 2025 Report by MCK. Screenshot of a section of the State of Media Kenya 2025 Report by MCK.

Radio remains relevant but is increasingly fragmented in usage patterns. Meanwhile, online news consumption is still developing, with 55% of Kenyans not visiting news websites on a typical day.

Artificial intelligence emerges as a major concern in the report. While 59% of respondents are aware of AI use in media, 63% cannot identify AI-generated content.

The report warns of an “AI awareness gap,” noting that 61% have used AI-powered media platforms, yet many lack the ability to distinguish synthetic content from real reporting.

It adds that 28% of respondents cite misinformation as a top concern, linking it directly to the growing influence of AI-generated content. Around 48% say AI has improved their media experience, while others report a limited or negative impact.

The report concludes that Kenya’s media landscape is evolving rapidly, with rising trust but increasing risks tied to digital disruption.

It calls attention to the need for stronger media literacy and regulation to address emerging challenges in the information ecosystem.