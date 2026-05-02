Police confirm 10 dead as heavy rains continue to cause damage

News · Ann Nyambura ·
Police confirm 10 dead as heavy rains continue to cause damage
An aerial view of a residential area flooded during the heavy downpour in Nairobi on March 6, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Residents living in flood-prone and high-risk zones have been urged to remain cautious, avoid crossing flooded roads or rivers, and follow guidance from local authorities. The Kenya Meteorological Department continues to provide weather updates as the rains persist.

A fresh update from the National Police Service reveals that 10 people have lost their lives as heavy rains continue to affect different parts of the country, with several areas facing damage and disruption.

In a statement on May 1, 2026, the police said most of the deaths, 7 in total, were recorded in the Eastern region, while other incidents linked to the ongoing rains have been reported in separate locations.

The weather conditions have also led to damage of key infrastructure, including Mwena Bridge in Kwale County along the Coast and Ngomeni Bridge in Kitui County in the Eastern region. The damage has affected movement and slowed transport in the impacted areas.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, a landslide has been reported in Tambach Sub-County, raising safety concerns for nearby residents.

"Emergency teams have been deployed in the affected regions, carrying out rescue efforts, helping displaced families, and working to restore normal access and essential services where possible," reads

The National Police Service, together with other government agencies, says it is closely monitoring the situation and responding as needed to protect lives and property.

Residents living in flood-prone and high-risk zones have been urged to remain cautious, avoid crossing flooded roads or rivers, and follow guidance from local authorities. The Kenya Meteorological Department continues to provide weather updates as the rains persist.

Members of the public have also been advised to report emergencies through 999 or 911, or use #FichuaKwaDCI via 0800 722 203 (toll-free) and WhatsApp 0709 570 000 for anonymous reporting.

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National Police Service floods destruction

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