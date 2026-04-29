Police caution residents as floods intensify across Nairobi, coastal and eastern counties

Continuous rainfall across several parts of the country has pushed river levels higher, prompting fresh warnings from the National Police Service as flooding spreads into both urban and rural areas, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable zones to remain cautious and ready to move to safer ground.

At the same time, the Kenya Red Cross says flood-related impacts have been recorded in several counties, among them Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale and Lamu, where response teams are already dealing with affected households and ongoing rescue work.

In Nairobi, 650 households have been affected in Jacaranda, Sisal, Milimani, Motomoto and Riara estates. In Utawala, emergency teams rescued three people who were “safely rescued after being stranded in floodwaters”.

In Machakos County, specifically Mavoko, a family of four had to be evacuated after their house was filled with water. In Kajiado North, about 100 households have been affected, while in Mombasa’s Likoni area, one household has also been reported impacted.

Authorities attribute the situation to fast-rising water levels in key rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare, Ngong, Kamiti and Athi rivers, all of which drain into the Athi River system that is now flowing at dangerously high levels.

The National Police Service has cautioned that communities downstream remain at risk even if they are not currently experiencing rainfall, warning that flood conditions can spread quickly.

“The situation has already resulted in significant disruption and damage, underscoring the seriousness of the ongoing weather conditions and the need for heightened public vigilance,” the National Police Service said.

It added that “special caution should be exercised in relation to flash floods, which can develop rapidly and without warning,” and urged people to avoid crossing or driving through moving water, noting that even shallow flow can become strong enough to sweep away vehicles or individuals.

Road transport in several affected areas has also been disrupted as waterlogged sections, poor visibility and damaged roads continue to interfere with movement. Police say this has raised the risk of accidents across multiple routes.

In the wider river basin, water levels along the Tana River are still rising, with Masinga Dam already full and controlled spillovers taking place. Downstream communities have been advised to stay alert as water levels continue to change.

The Kenya Red Cross says its teams remain active on the ground, assessing damage and assisting families affected by the floods, working together with government response units.

The National Police Service has again called on residents in flood-prone areas to follow evacuation instructions where issued and rely on official updates as heavy rains persist across different regions.