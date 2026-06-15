Ruto heads to France for G7 meeting; to push for African financial reforms

President William Ruto is set to depart for France tonight to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Evian, where he will represent Africa at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to State House, the President will use the forum to push Africa’s priorities on global finance reform, trade, climate action and digital transformation.

“President Ruto will articulate Africa’s unified position on economic transformation, financial reform, climate action and digital development,” State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said.

Ruto is expected to advocate for reforms to the international financial system to improve access to affordable credit and unlock investment for development and job creation across Africa.

He will also push for stronger Africa–global partnerships in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, agribusiness and technology, while calling for fairer global trade systems.

A key focus of his agenda will be artificial intelligence and digital innovation, where he is expected to call for equitable access to emerging technologies and increased investment in digital infrastructure and skills development.

On the sidelines of the summit, the President will hold bilateral talks with several world leaders aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and attracting investment into Kenya’s priority sectors, including housing, renewable energy, infrastructure and digital services.

“The engagements will strengthen Kenya’s economic diplomacy and unlock new investment opportunities while reinforcing Kenya’s position as a gateway to Africa,” Hussein Mohamed added.

Ruto will also meet global tech leaders, including executives from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia, as part of efforts to position Kenya as a regional innovation hub.