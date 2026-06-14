Find Wamunyoro, form an alliance! Kang’ata tells Linda Mwananchi

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Find Wamunyoro, form an alliance! Kang’ata tells Linda Mwananchi
Murang’a Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, during a past media engagement. PHOTO/X
In Summary

In a surprise move, the UDA governor addressed a Linda Mwananchi rally in Thika, Kiambu County, where he called for the formation of a strong opposition alliance to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 polls.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has urged Linda Mwananchi leaders, including Senator Edwin Sifuna, Governor James Orengo and MP Babu Owino, to consider forming an alliance with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a surprise move, the UDA governor addressed a Linda Mwananchi rally on Sunday in Thika, Kiambu County, where he called for the formation of a strong opposition alliance to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 polls.

“Mimi naambia rafiki zangu Sifuna, Babu na Orengo, watafute Wamunyoro (Gachagua). Mimi hakuna kitu nataka. I only want a better Kenya. A Kenya where we create employment for our youth,” Kang’ata said.

Translation: I want to tell my friends Sifuna, Babu, and Orengo to seek out Wamunyoro (Gachagua). I do not want anything for myself. I only want a better Kenya — a Kenya where we create employment opportunities for our youth.

Kang’ata's remarks come just weeks after he announced that he would not seek re-election under the ruling UDA party ticket, citing political differences.

In a statement issued on May 3, 2026, the Murang’a governor attributed his decision to several factors, including what he described as growing political intolerance and the emergence of “honest differences” within the party.

“In light of this, and after careful reflection, I wish to state that when the appropriate time comes, I will not seek to defend my seat on the party’s ticket. I will, at a later stage, communicate the platform through which I will present myself to the electorate,” he said.

He added that politics should be about winning hearts through ideas, humility and service, and about speaking to citizens respectfully, “even when they disagree with us.”

During the Linda Mwananchi rally on June 14, Kang’ata also argued that the ODM faction was among the few political formations that had consistently championed national unity.

“Sote ni jamii moja! Na ile vuguvugu inasukuma hiyo agenda ni Sifuna na Babu!” he said.

Translation: We are all one people! And the movement pushing that agenda is led by Sifuna and Babu!

On manufacturing, the Murang’a governor expressed concern over the closure of factories in Thika,which he blamed on what he termed punitive taxation imposed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We must give priority to matters of manufacturing in Kenya. The current government has added taxes on companies that employ young people,” Kang’ata argued.

“These companies are leaving Thika and the Mt Kenya region, leaving many young people without jobs.”

Tags

Ruto ODM Irungu Kang’ata Thika Sifuna Babu Linda Mwananchi

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