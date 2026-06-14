Only four Iranians win US visa appeal ahead of World Cup opener

Four members of Iran's World Cup delegation have successfully appealed against the rejection of their visa applications to enter the United States ahead of their Group G opener against New Zealand on Tuesday in Los Angeles. However, 11 others remain barred from entry.

Iran had already moved its World Cup base to Mexico due to concerns stemming from tensions between the country and the United States. Of the 15 Iranian delegation members initially denied US visas, 10 submitted fresh applications after arriving in Mexico. It has now emerged that four of those appeals were successful.

US officials in Washington had earlier stated that Iran's players had been granted permission to travel to the United States for the tournament. However, Iran last week accused the US of denying visas to "integral" members of its national team's backroom staff.

As matters stand, 11 members of the delegation will not be allowed to travel to the United States for matches played there. Those granted visas include a member of the team's technical staff working as an analyst and two officials from the federation's international department.

The remaining six applicants were rejected again. They include Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj, one of the federation's vice-presidents, two team administrators responsible for day-to-day operations, a media officer and a security officer. A second media officer chose not to reapply after the initial rejection.

The FFIRI had previously presented FIFA with a list of 10 conditions for its participation in the World Cup, including the admission of players, coaches and officials who have completed military service with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran's players would be welcome at the tournament, but individuals with links to the IRGC could face entry restrictions.

It should be remembered that Iran was not represented at FIFA's annual Congress in Vancouver in April after officials were turned away at the Canadian border, with Canadian authorities citing the IRGC links of delegation members.

Iran will face New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles in its opening match of the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Iranians will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium on June 21 before taking on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.