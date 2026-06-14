State extends term of Panel of Experts on compensation for human rights victims by 90 days

The government has extended the term of the Panel of Experts tasked with recommending compensation for victims of human rights violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests, by an additional 90 days.

The extension, effective from June 5, 2026, was announced through Gazette Notice No. 8753 signed by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei. The move grants the panel more time to complete its mandate following its initial appointment in March this year.

In the gazette notice dated June 4, the government said the decision was intended to allow the experts to conclude their work on a matter that has drawn significant public interest.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that His Excellency the President has extended the term of the Panel of Experts appointed vide Gazette Notice No. 3115 of 6th March, 2026, for a period of ninety (90) days, with effect from 5th June, 2026," the notice stated.

The panel was established pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026 and is expected to support the implementation of a compensation and reparations framework being developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The extension means the team will continue advising on the process of compensating victims of human rights violations, including those linked to demonstrations and public protests, once the framework is finalised.

The panel was initially appointed in March following a presidential directive requiring KNCHR to develop a comprehensive framework to guide compensation and reparations for victims.

According to Gazette Notice No. 3115 of March 6, 2026, the panel is chaired by Prof. Makau Mutua and comprises Kennedy N. Ogeto, Dr John Olukuru, Rev. Fr. Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Dr Linda Musumba, Dr Duncan Ojwang', Naini Lankas, Dr Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, Raphael Anampiu, John Maina and Churchill Suba, among others. Richard Barno serves as the Technical Lead. The panel's mandate is to discharge its duties upon receipt of the reparations framework developed by KNCHR.

The extension of the panel's term comes amid mounting pressure from victims and survivors of state violence, who accuse the government of delaying the compensation process despite earlier assurances that it would be concluded by June 2026.

The Coalition of Victims and Survivors against State Violence has announced plans to stage 10 days of peaceful demonstrations from June 16 across Nairobi and other designated public spaces to demand the immediate publication of a compensation implementation schedule, full disclosure of funds allocated for victim compensation and accountability for officials blamed for the delays.

In a notification letter to the Inspector General of Police on June 9, the coalition said the protests were prompted by the government's "continued and unjustifiable delay in compensating victims and survivors of state violence despite repeated commitments that the compensation process would be finalised by June 2026."

The group is also seeking a firm and binding commitment on the conclusion of the compensation exercise and the immediate commencement and completion of payments to all verified victims and survivors.

The push for action follows disclosures by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) that at least 1,800 victims of anti-government protests have been positively identified and submitted to the government for compensation.

Speaking during a sensitisation forum in Kagio Town, Kirinyaga County on June 3, KNCHR Commissioner Prof. Marion Mutugi said the commission had compiled a comprehensive list of individuals killed or injured during protests from 2024 to date.

The commission maintained that prompt compensation, rehabilitation and accountability are essential to delivering justice to affected families and preventing future human rights violations during public demonstrations.