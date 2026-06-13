Security concerns in USA as England kits stolen

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Security concerns in USA as England kits stolen
England coach, Thomas Tuchel. PHOTO/The Times
In Summary

According to reports from Missouri, Kansas City Police have arrested two suspects as investigations continue into the incident. The theft comes as the Three Lions prepare for their Group L opener against Luka Modric's Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

England's men's national football team (The Three Lions) had training kits, including boots and balls, stolen on Saturday while in transit from their training base in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to reports from Missouri, Kansas City Police have arrested two suspects as investigations continue into the incident. The theft comes as the Three Lions prepare for their Group L opener against Luka Modric's Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," a statement from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.

England completed their pre-World Cup training camp in Palm Beach Gardens on Thursday before the squad was given a day off. The team then flew to Kansas City on Saturday.

The Football Association's logistics team had been setting up the squad's new base at Swope Soccer Village ahead of Wednesday's match when it was discovered that training kits and other equipment were missing from a van upon arrival.

Reports indicate that official tournament footballs and key training equipment were among the stolen items, forcing staff to scramble for replacements.

England will use Swope Soccer Village as their base for the next three weeks as they seek to progress from the group stage, with their opening match against Croatia scheduled for Wednesday in Dallas, Texas.

Tags

England Kane World Cup 2026 Kansas City kits stolen Thomas Thuchel

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