Government will obey court order halting Laikipia Ebola facility, says Duale

The government has backed down from plans to set up a US-supported Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base following a court order, but Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says Kenya cannot afford to lower its guard against the deadly disease.

Duale said the government will comply with the High Court directive that temporarily stopped the establishment of the facility in Nanyuki as a legal challenge against the project proceeds.

Even so, he maintained that the country must continue strengthening its preparedness measures, warning that authorities could turn to emergency provisions under the Public Health Act should Ebola be detected in Kenya.

According to the CS, the planned facility was intended to enhance the country's readiness to handle a possible outbreak and should not be interpreted as a sign that the disease has entered the country.

“Let me be clear, preparedness facilities are not evidence of an outbreak. They are just a precautionary measure to ensure that should there be a confirmed case, our health systems can respond effectively while protecting the population,” Duale said on Friday.

He noted that the proposed 50-bed unit is among 23 facilities earmarked to improve Kenya's ability to respond to infectious diseases, particularly as neighbouring countries continue to report Ebola infections.

While affirming the government's commitment to obeying court decisions, Duale stressed that public health emergencies may require swift action to protect lives.

“The Laikipia facility is part of the 23 facilities, and we are a government that respects the rule of law, so we abide by the court decision. But in the event we need to invoke the Public Health Act, Sections 35 and 36, we will invoke the Public Health Act. An epidemic of this manner should not wait for more consultation. We have to save lives. We have to prepare the country,” he said.

His remarks come as health officials keep a close watch on the Ebola situation in the region. The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 676 cases and 136 deaths, while Uganda has also recorded cases linked to the outbreak.

Although no Ebola case has been confirmed in Kenya, the Ministry of Health has heightened monitoring and screening measures at airports and border entry points as part of efforts to keep the virus out of the country.

Meanwhile, a separate legal battle over the facility is continuing in court after the High Court certified as urgent an application seeking to have Duale and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor cited for contempt.

The application is tied to an ongoing petition challenging the implementation of the Laikipia project, with the matter yet to be determined by the court.