Endarasha parents decry delayed justice two years after death of 21 boys

More than a year after 21 boys died in the Hillside Endarasha Academy dormitory fire, their families say they are still stuck in grief and uncertainty, blaming delayed court processes and lack of government support for making their pain even heavier as they continue to search for truth.

The parents, who spoke in Nyeri on Friday, said they feel abandoned as the public inquest at the Nyeri Law Courts drags on without clear answers on what caused the September 2024 tragedy.

They said life has never returned to normal since the night of the fire, adding that the emotional toll continues to affect entire households as they struggle to cope without proper assistance.

“While the nation moved on, our lives changed forever. Many parents continue to struggle with profound grief, depression, anxiety, trauma and recurring memories of the night that took our children away,” said Cyrus Chege.

According to the families, the support they were promised after the tragedy has not been provided in a structured or lasting way, leaving them to deal with deep emotional pain on their own.

“To date, there has been no sustained psychosocial support for affected families, no structured counselling, no long-term mental health support, and no dedicated government follow-up to help parents and siblings cope with the devastating loss,” said Paul Gathogo.

The parents said the situation has become harder following the recent fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, which investigators linked to arson, saying it reopened wounds they have been trying to heal.

They noted that the new incident brought back painful memories of the Endarasha fire and raised fresh concerns about safety in boarding schools.

“Parents have experienced serious health challenges linked to stress and trauma they continue to endure. Marriages and family relationships have been strained, and siblings continue to struggle with the loss of their brothers. Many families relive the events of September 5, 2024, every day,” said Paul Gathogo.

The families also raised concern over delays in the ongoing inquest, accusing the Director of Public Prosecutions of slowing down proceedings by failing to ensure witnesses attend court.

They said the repeated delays have left them frustrated and still waiting for answers on what exactly happened on the night their children died.

“This is not simply a legal process. Behind every file is a child who never came home. Behind every court mention is a parent waiting for answers. And behind every delay is a family whose healing remains incomplete,” said Ellen Ng’ari.

They further urged authorities to fast-track reforms in school safety, saying stronger measures are needed to prevent similar tragedies in learning institutions.

The families insisted that no parent should go through the same suffering they have endured since the fire.

“No parent should receive the devastating news that their child has died in a preventable school incident. No parent should send their child to school only to receive their child’s remains,” said Kiragu Muthoni.

The renewed calls for accountability come as the Kenya Human Rights Commission moves to push for legal action over the Utumishi Girls fire, with families questioning why accountability has been unevenly applied.

“We have the eight girls in remand, but the principal as well should be in remand. The matron, the night guard. Why are those people not held accountable?” said Mary Kambo.

The families say their demand is not only for justice for the 21 boys, but also for lasting reforms that will ensure school safety failures are never repeated.