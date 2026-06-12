47 schools hit by fires since January,187 injured , says Red Cross

A total of 47 schools have experienced fire incidents across the country since January, with hundreds of learners injured and learning disrupted in many institutions, according to new figures released by the Kenya Red Cross. The agency says the rising cases point to ongoing safety gaps in schools, with 16 of the incidents recorded after the Utumishi Girls Academy tragedy.

The Kenya Red Cross reports that 16 of the fire incidents happened after the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy blaze, adding to growing concern over how schools are managing safety risks. The tragedy has remained a key reference point in the latest data on school emergencies.

The organisation says 187 people have been treated for fire-related injuries this year. Out of these, 132 are linked to the Utumishi Girls Academy fire, which claimed 16 students and left others injured.

“School fires continue to be a menace. Since January, 47 schools have reported fire incidents, with 16 occurring after the tragic Utumishi Academy fire,” the Kenya Red Cross said.

Beyond fire outbreaks, the report shows wider disruptions in learning institutions, with 104 schools affected by fires, student unrest and other safety concerns since January.

Of these, 56 schools were closed due to student unrest, representing 54 per cent of the disruptions recorded. Another 32 schools suspended learning as a precaution over security concerns.

The Kenya Red Cross says the trend reflects urgent safety challenges in schools and calls for stronger prevention systems and preparedness measures.

“Every learner deserves a safe place to learn. School safety cannot wait,” it stated.

The figures come in the wake of the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where 16 students died and several others were injured, triggering renewed debate on school safety standards.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba earlier said 79 students were injured in the incident, with the affected receiving treatment in different health facilities.

The Kenya Red Cross has urged coordinated action among schools, communities and authorities, warning that repeated incidents could be prevented with stronger safety systems and better emergency response.