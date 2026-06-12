Monica Juma takes oath as head of UN Vienna office

Kenyan diplomat Monica Juma has officially taken up one of the highest-ranking positions ever held by a Kenyan within the United Nations after being sworn in as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Juma took the oath of office before United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, June 11, 2026, marking the start of her leadership of two major UN institutions that play a central role in promoting international cooperation on justice, security and crime prevention.

The swearing-in ceremony marked a major step in Juma’s long career in public service and diplomacy, placing her at the forefront of global efforts to strengthen the rule of law and address growing security challenges facing countries around the world.

Speaking after taking the oath, Juma said the moment served as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with serving the international community.

“Today, I had the honour of taking my oath of office before Secretary-General António Guterres as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of UNODC,” she said.

“In taking this oath, I am reminded that international civil service is, above all, a commitment to people.”

She added: “As I solemnly declared my dedication to carry out these functions with integrity, impartiality, and the utmost regard for the purposes and principles of the United Nations, I reflected on the responsibility that comes with this trust.”

Juma said she was assuming the role with appreciation and a strong commitment to deliver on the mandate entrusted to her.

“I step into this role with humility, gratitude and a profound sense of duty, and look forward to working with colleagues and partners across the UN system, and the world to advance peace, security, justice and the rule of law, for a more prosperous and dignified future for all.”

The seasoned diplomat brings decades of experience in governance, security, diplomacy and public administration.

Before joining the United Nations, she served as Kenya’s National Security Adviser and Secretary to the National Security Council. She also held Cabinet positions in the Defence, Foreign Affairs and Energy ministries.

Her diplomatic service also included assignments as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, as well as Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Juma’s appointment was announced earlier this year by Secretary-General Guterres, and she formally assumed office in May.

The United Nations Office at Vienna is one of the organisation’s key headquarters, while UNODC coordinates global efforts to combat drug trafficking, organised crime, corruption and terrorism.

She takes charge at a time when countries are facing increasingly complex cross-border security threats, with her responsibilities expected to include supporting member states in strengthening justice systems, promoting the rule of law and enhancing international cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges.