Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

A man accused of carrying out an armed attack during last month’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC has pleaded not guilty to several federal charges, including attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, appeared before a federal court on Monday wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles on both his wrists and feet, according to CBS News. The case is being handled by US District Judge Trevor McFadden, who will oversee the proceedings going forward.

Allen faces multiple charges linked to the incident at the Washington Hilton hotel, where top government officials, journalists and political leaders had gathered for the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner. Prosecutors say the accused tried to force his way past a security checkpoint before opening fire at a US Secret Service agent.

Authorities said the agent was struck during the exchange of gunfire but survived because of a bullet-proof vest. Security officers then tackled Allen near a staircase leading to the ballroom where the event was taking place.

President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, cabinet officials and several White House staff members were rushed out of the ballroom moments after gunshots were heard inside the hotel.

Federal prosecutors charged Allen with several gun-related offences, including using a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines with the intention of committing a felony.

Court documents filed by the US government last month stated that Allen travelled from his home near Los Angeles in Torrance, California, on 21 April. Investigators said he first boarded a train to Chicago before continuing his journey to Washington DC.

According to prosecutors, Allen took several photos of himself inside his hotel room at around 20:03 EST while dressed in formal clothes and carrying weapons. The filing said he was also wearing a shoulder holster and carrying pliers and wire cutters.

Images included in the memorandum allegedly showed Allen posing in front of a mirror with multiple weapons attached to his body, including a knife in a sheath and a bag containing ammunition.

Prosecutors further claimed that in the half-hour before the attack, Allen visited several websites to follow live coverage of the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

Authorities said he later headed downstairs towards the ballroom where the event was underway before sprinting through a metal detector while holding a shotgun with both hands raised.

Allen’s lawyers are now seeking to remove the entire Washington office of US attorneys from handling the case, including US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro. They are also attempting to remove Attorney General Todd Blanche from the prosecution team.

Eugene Ohm, a lawyer representing Allen, argued that the officials had publicly presented themselves as victims of the incident.

“It would be "wholly inappropriate" for the pair to be directing the prosecution of this case,” Ohm said.

The justice department has been directed to respond to the request by 22 June.