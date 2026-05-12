South Africa’s Ramaphosa stands firm amid renewed impeachment pressure

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to legally challenge a report that has reopened the door for possible impeachment proceedings against him, insisting he will not leave office despite growing political pressure linked to the Phala Phala farm controversy.

The president broke his silence on Monday after days of speculation over his political future, firmly rejecting claims that he could resign as scrutiny over the case intensified.

“I remain here and am not resigning,” Ramaphosa said.

His response follows a recent ruling by South Africa’s Constitutional Court which found that parliament acted outside the constitution when it rejected efforts in 2022 to establish an impeachment inquiry against him over the Phala Phala matter.

The case was brought forward by opposition groups, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, challenging parliament’s earlier decision to block the impeachment process.

Following the ruling, opposition leader Julius Malema has renewed pressure on the president, calling for him to step down.

The judgement could now allow parliament to restart impeachment proceedings, using findings from a previous report linked to allegations involving large sums of foreign currency stolen from Ramaphosa’s private game farm.

The scandal centres on claims that money was stolen from furniture at the farm, prompting questions about how the matter was handled.

An independent panel had earlier concluded there was prima facie evidence suggesting Ramaphosa may have committed serious misconduct in the way he dealt with the incident.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the money came from a legitimate sale of buffalo from his farming business.

He is now seeking to challenge the report in court, arguing that it relied heavily on hearsay evidence and should not stand.

His office has said the president respects the Constitutional Court ruling and remains committed to the constitution, judicial independence, and the rule of law.

The ruling also comes at a politically sensitive time for the governing party. While parliament previously blocked impeachment proceedings when the African National Congress held a majority, the political landscape has shifted following the 2024 general election, with the party now governing in a coalition.

If impeachment proceedings move forward, the report is expected to form the basis of renewed attempts to remove the president from office.

Political analyst Professor Richard Calland has said Ramaphosa is likely to survive any parliamentary vote, but suggested the legal challenge may be aimed at avoiding a prolonged impeachment process that could damage his political standing and legacy.