Gachagua returns to Milimani High Court for impeachment hearing

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday appeared before the Milimani High Court accompanied by his wife Dorcas Rigathi and their sons as hearings in his impeachment case continued, drawing attention and prompting tight security around the court.

Gachagua is challenging his removal from office, which followed a vote by the National Assembly and a later decision by the Senate in October 2024. Lawmakers found him guilty on several accusations, including corruption, ethnic incitement, and abuse of office. He has maintained that the process was politically driven and did not follow the proper legal steps.

The Senate upheld five out of eleven charges that had been tabled against him. That decision led to his removal from office and later cleared the way for the swearing-in of then Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President after court clearance.

After his ouster, Gachagua filed several petitions at the High Court seeking to overturn the impeachment. The matter has since been handled through multiple applications and arguments before different judges, with the main case still pending determination.

The proceedings have at times been slowed by delays and legal disagreements, including disputes over the bench handling the matter and attempts to suspend parts of the impeachment process. These issues have contributed to the prolonged nature of the case.

The dispute remains one of the most closely followed political and legal battles in the country, raising questions about how impeachment procedures should be applied and the extent of parliamentary powers in removing a deputy president.

Security was heightened at the Milimani High Court as Gachagua arrived quietly with his family, reflecting the sensitivity and public interest surrounding the case.

Inside the courtroom, lawyers representing both sides were expected to present arguments focusing on constitutional interpretation and whether due process was followed during the impeachment proceedings.

The court is expected to first rule on several pending applications before moving to determine the main petition challenging the legality of the impeachment.