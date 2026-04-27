Nairobi rolls out gravity water system in bid to cut costs and stabilise supply

Sigh of relief is spreading across Nairobi’s water users after the county rolled out a new gravity-fed supply system that is already easing pressure on both water distribution and operational spending. The upgrade, which connects the Northern Collector Tunnel to Gigiri and Kabete, is now fully active and is being credited with improving flow stability while reducing dependence on costly pumping.

Governor Sakaja Johnson said the system has already reshaped how water is delivered in the city, with steady operations since mid-April and reduced strain on power usage.

“The new gravity-fed system has been running continuously since April 16, delivering an average of 115,000 cubic metres of water per day. The shift has allowed the retirement of energy-intensive pumps at Gigiri, replacing them with a more efficient and sustainable system,” Sakaja explained.

He said the change is part of wider efforts to solve long-standing water challenges in the capital, especially those tied to high electricity costs and unreliable pumping systems.

“This is a major step forward in fixing Nairobi’s water challenges. By shifting to a gravity-fed system, we are not only increasing supply but also cutting unnecessary costs that have burdened the system for years,” Sakaja said.

The county government estimates that the new arrangement will reduce electricity spending by about Sh 30 million every month, alongside Sh 500,000 in monthly maintenance savings. Officials say the money will now be channeled into expanding pipelines, upgrading infrastructure, and improving service reach across neighborhoods.

“Every shilling saved will go back into improving services repairing infrastructure, extending supply, and ensuring more Nairobi residents have consistent access to clean water,” he added.

Authorities also noted that the gravity-based system is helping to shield supply from frequent disruptions caused by power outages, which previously affected pumping stations and led to inconsistent water flow in parts of the city.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), working together with the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), is overseeing the implementation as part of a broader modernization push in the water sector aimed at efficiency and sustainability.

Governor Sakaja further pointed to recent leadership changes at NCWSC, expressing optimism that the new management team will strengthen reforms and improve service delivery outcomes.

“Strong leadership is key to transforming our water sector. With this new team in place, we are confident that Nairobi Water will deliver efficient, transparent, and customer-focused services,” he said.

The county says the combined effect of infrastructure upgrades and new leadership is expected to gradually stabilize water supply across Nairobi while lowering long-term operational costs.