Sakaja welcomes African leaders to Nairobi ahead of Africa Forward Summit

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has welcomed African presidents, investors and global policy makers to the capital ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026, saying the meeting presents a major opportunity to shape new partnerships focused on jobs, innovation and economic growth across the continent.

The summit, scheduled for May 11 and 12 in Nairobi, is expected to bring together more than 30 Heads of State and Government, over 4,000 delegates and thousands of business leaders, innovators and development partners from Africa, France and other parts of the world.

Speaking ahead of the high-level gathering, Sakaja said Nairobi was fully prepared to host the summit and facilitate discussions aimed at unlocking opportunities for young people, particularly in artificial intelligence and the green economy.

“On the occasion of the Africa Forward Summit, our beloved capital city is hosting heads of state, business leaders, and policy makers to foster an equal, honest and productive partnership between France and African countries,” Sakaja said.

“This is a defining moment for countries connected by a shared history and facing together shared economic challenges. The tangibles will be to deliver jobs for the youth, especially in the field of A.I and of green economy.”

The governor described the summit as a turning point in relations between African countries and France, adding that leaders attending the meeting must focus on practical solutions that can create opportunities and improve livelihoods.

“Our continent is ready, Kenya is ready and Nairobi is ready! Let’s move Africa forward! Karibu Kanairo,” he said.

Preparations for the summit entered the final stages on Saturday evening after the formal handover of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The handover ceremony was led by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, officially confirming KICC as the venue for the summit.

The event followed an inspection tour at the convention centre attended by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet, KICC Chief Executive Officer James Mwaura, senior government officials and representatives from the French Embassy and the summit secretariat.

Held under the theme “Africa Forward: Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth”, the summit is expected to focus on investment, technology, innovation and sustainable development while promoting a new model of cooperation between African countries and France.

Mudavadi said the summit goes beyond diplomacy and is aimed at creating real partnerships that can deliver meaningful results for African countries.

“The Summit is anchored around a simple but powerful proposition: that Africa must move from dialogue to delivery. From declarations to implementation. From promises to measurable outcomes. And from historical dependency frameworks toward partnerships grounded in parity, mutual respect, innovation, and shared opportunity,” Mudavadi said.

He added that the meeting offers Africa a chance to strengthen its position in the changing global economy through partnerships based on equality and shared benefits.