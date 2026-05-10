DCI, FBI deepen partnership to fight crime and corruption

The US investigative agency FBI has announced plans to appoint a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager in Nairobi to enhance technical support and specialised training, during a high-level visit to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters at Mazingira Complex, Nairobi.

The visit by FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey on May, 9, 2026, emphasised the longstanding strategic partnership between the DCI and the FBI, coming two years after former FBI Director Christopher Wray’s historic visit.

During the meetings, senior officials from both agencies discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including terrorism, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and crimes against children.

The talks also focused on digital forensics, artificial intelligence in investigations, cryptocurrency tracking, intelligence sharing, predictive analytics, and other advanced law enforcement technologies to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin praised the partnership, noting that collaboration has consistently delivered results through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, extraditions, specialised training, and capacity-building initiatives.

He also expressed gratitude for FBI and US government support, including advanced forensic training, operational assistance, and modernisation of investigative capabilities. Bailey commended the DCI’s anti-corruption efforts, highlighting their importance in promoting investor confidence and economic growth.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Kenyan officers trained at the FBI National Academy, calling them vital links in the enduring partnership.

FBI operations in Kenya primarily focus on counterterrorism, capacity building for local law enforcement, and regional security cooperation, with a significant emphasis on combating the terror group al-Shabaab.

It maintains a permanent legal attaché (Legat) office in Nairobi to manage these operations.

In February 2020, the FBI and the U.S. State Department partnered with Kenya to create the first Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) outside the United States, known as JTTF-K.

The JTTF-K is a multi-agency, Kenyan-led team trained by the FBI to handle sensitive counterterrorism intelligence and investigate threats of significant importance to Kenya’s National Security Council.

The unit is based in Nairobi, aimed at improving coordination among Kenyan security agencies, which was previously a challenge during attacks like the 2013 Westgate Mall incident.