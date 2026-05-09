International Nurses Week: Garissa Woman Rep calls for better welfare for nurses

Garissa Woman Representative, Amina Udgoon Siyad, has called for urgent reforms to improve the welfare of nurses and healthcare workers in Kenya.

The legislator cited understaffing, poor working conditions, delayed employment, low pay, and the neglect of casual workers as some of the major challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector.

She was speaking on Friday during International Nurses Week celebrations held at Garissa County Referral Hospital.

The lawmaker paid tribute to nurses and frontline healthcare workers for their dedication, sacrifice, and continued service to communities across the country.

The event brought together healthcare institutions, including Kenya Medical Training College, NEP College, Blood Satellite during a blood drive, and St. John Ambulance, all recognised for their contribution to healthcare service delivery.

“Once a nurse, always a nurse,” Udgoon said as she joined nurses and medical trainees during the commemoration.

She noted that the country’s healthcare system could function effectively if the welfare of healthcare workers was prioritised.

“As we celebrated our healthcare heroes, we also reflected on the serious challenges facing nurses and healthcare workers in Kenya, including understaffing, poor working conditions, delayed employment, low pay, and the continued neglect of casual workers who play a critical role in our hospitals,” she said.

The Garissa Woman Representative called for dignity, fair treatment, and improved working conditions for nurses, medics, cleaners, and support staff working in public health facilities.

“A strong healthcare system begins with valuing the people who serve in it,” she added.

She further noted that Kenya continues to face shortages of healthcare personnel, burnout among nurses, delayed promotions, and industrial disputes linked to salaries and employment terms in public hospitals.

International Nurses Week is marked globally to recognise the contribution of nurses and frontline caregivers in strengthening healthcare systems and improving patient care.

Ag. CEO of Garissa County Referral Hospital Hussein Basheey described nurses as the backbone of the medical sector and called for increased investment in staffing, training, and medical infrastructure to improve service delivery in underserved regions.

Garissa County Chief Officer for Health Abdia Abdiwahab reaffirmed the county government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems.

She said the county government will support frontline workers through better coordination, improved facilities, and workforce development.

Acting Director of Hospital Administration M.H. Bullow commended nurses and healthcare staff for their resilience and dedication.

Bullow said their service continues to save lives despite operational challenges facing health institutions.

Garissa Township Sub-County Administrator Madam Shaiya Hudle Hambe highlighted the important role healthcare workers play in promoting community wellbeing.

Shaiya urged continued collaboration between government institutions and healthcare stakeholders to improve health services in the region.