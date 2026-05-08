Ministry of Health issues alert after hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

The government has moved to reassure the public while intensifying disease surveillance following reports of a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship operating in the Atlantic Ocean. Health officials say the country remains free of infection but is closely tracking the situation.

The outbreak has been linked to a cruise vessel where passengers and crew have tested positive for the virus during travel, prompting concern from global health authorities.

The World Health Organization has confirmed eight infections so far, including three deaths, and is coordinating with international partners to monitor the spread.

Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said in a statement issued on Friday, May 8, 2026, that Kenya has not reported any cases and continues to follow developments closely.

“The Ministry of Health is aware of an outbreak of hantavirus infection linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius, currently traveling in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 7th May 2026, there have been 8 confirmed cases, including 3 deaths, among passengers and crew,” the statement reads in part.

About the disease

Hantavirus is a viral infection spread mainly through contact with infected rodents such as rats and mice. Infection can occur through inhaling contaminated particles, touching contaminated surfaces, or exposure to rodent waste.

In rare situations, some strains may spread between humans through close contact.

Health experts say symptoms may appear within one to eight weeks and include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Severe cases can lead to a serious respiratory illness affecting the lungs.

The Ministry of Health says it has strengthened surveillance systems and is working with international partners to track developments and ensure preparedness.

Measures include increased screening at ports of entry, alerts to health facilities to watch for suspected cases, and readiness for testing and emergency response.

Officials say continuous monitoring is underway to detect any possible imported infections early.

Members of the public have been advised to maintain cleanliness, ensure proper waste disposal, and prevent rodent infestation in homes and workplaces.

The ministry also urged safe food storage and regular handwashing, while warning against contact with rodents or their droppings.

Travellers returning from affected regions have been asked to observe their health for up to eight weeks and report any symptoms such as fever or breathing difficulty immediately.

“Travellers returning from affected areas should: Monitor their health for up to 8 weeks. Report any symptoms to the nearest health facility promptly,” the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Health further urged Kenyans to depend only on official updates and avoid sharing unverified information as monitoring continues.