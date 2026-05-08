Elias Melly appointed CEO of National Cancer Institute of Kenya

Elias Kipchumba Melly has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, taking over the role from May 1, 2026, after a recruitment process described as competitive and thorough.

The announcement was made by the Board of Trustees through its Chair on May 8, 2026, confirming that Melly will now lead the national institution responsible for coordinating cancer control, research, and treatment programmes in the country.

In a statement shared on its official communication channel, the Board welcomed his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership as the institute moves to strengthen cancer care services.

“The Board congratulates Elias Melly on his appointment and extends best wishes as he leads the Institute in advancing cancer care in Kenya,” the official statement read.

Melly is expected to oversee key areas including cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care within the national health system, at a time when Kenya continues to face a growing cancer burden.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Moi University, a Master of Medicine in Clinical Oncology and Nuclear Medicine from Alexandria University in Egypt, a Master of Public Health from Moi University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Before his appointment, he served at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital as Senior Medical Specialist and Head of the Haemato-Oncology Directorate. He also worked as Adjunct Faculty at Moi University School of Medicine and took part in research work under the AMPATH Oncology Institute.

He has also gained international exposure through training and collaboration with leading cancer centres in the United States, including institutions such as Indiana University, Stanford University, University of California San Diego, and the University of Minnesota.

Melly also serves as Cancer Country Counterpart Lead under the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is additionally connected to global and regional oncology networks focused on cancer control, research, and capacity building.

He is affiliated with several professional medical bodies in Kenya, Africa, Europe, and the United States, covering oncology, radiation therapy, and medical research practice.

The appointment comes as Kenya continues to strengthen cancer prevention, expand early detection, and improve access to treatment and research services across the country.