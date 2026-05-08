Outrage grows over Senator Nyamu's comments during Senate session

Fresh pressure is piling on the Senate after KANU Women Congress and former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo strongly condemned remarks made by Senator Karen Nyamu toward a student who had visited Parliament during Senate proceedings. The leaders described the incident as inappropriate, humiliating, and a violation of the dignity and rights of a child, while demanding tougher action beyond an apology issued on the Senate floor.

In a statement released on Friday, KANU Women Congress Chairperson Anne Karuga said the organisation was deeply disturbed by what it termed as insensitive remarks directed at a student seated in the public gallery during Senate proceedings.

The Congress said the comments carried inappropriate undertones and amounted to a degrading attack on the innocence of a child by a leader expected to uphold dignity and respect in public office.

According to the statement, Parliament should remain a secure and respectful environment for children visiting to learn about governance and civic responsibility.

“The recent insensitive remarks laced with inappropriate undertones made by Senator Karen Nyamu towards a student at the gallery during proceedings on the floor of the Senate” were unacceptable, the statement said.

KANU Women Congress further argued that the Senate, as one of the country’s top institutions, must uphold the highest standards when dealing with minors and members of the public.

The group also faulted what it described as hesitation by the senator to issue an “unqualified and unconditional apology despite clear direction from the Speaker.”

The women’s wing called for disciplinary measures against the senator and urged Parliament to strengthen safeguards for children engaging with public institutions through educational programmes and civic visits.

It insisted that leaders entrusted with public office must be held accountable whenever they violate standards meant to protect children.

Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo also criticised the incident, saying it went beyond political controversy and touched on the constitutional rights and emotional wellbeing of a child.

She said, “What happened in the Senate Chamber on March 25, 2026 was not just an embarrassment but a gross violation of the dignity of a child.”

Odhiambo noted that the student had attended Parliament through the School Voluntary Service Scheme with the intention of learning about legislative processes, but instead became the subject of inappropriate comments.

She pointed to Article 53 of the Constitution, which protects children from abuse and states that the best interests of the child must come first in every matter affecting them.

Odhiambo also referred to provisions in the Children Act 2022, saying the law prohibits psychological abuse, including acts that humiliate or embarrass children.

According to her, the Senate should not treat the matter lightly or rely only on an apology made during proceedings.

She added that “an apology that is read and accepted in minutes is not justice,” insisting that institutions must show commitment when it comes to protecting the girl child.

Reports from parliamentary proceedings indicate that Senator Nyamu later apologised before the Senate after intervention from the Speaker’s office and admitted that her remarks did not meet the standards of dignity and respect expected within the House.

The incident has since attracted widespread political and public attention online, with several leaders and activists weighing in on the matter.

Among those who reacted were People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and activist Pauline Njoroge, both of whom called for accountability and stronger protection of children in public institutions.

Civil society groups and legal observers have also joined the debate, saying the incident exposes gaps in how minors visiting Parliament are treated and protected during civic education programmes.

Even as criticism continues to grow, the Senate has not announced whether further disciplinary action will be taken against the senator.

The controversy has now renewed debate over conduct within Parliament and the responsibility of institutions to ensure children visiting public offices are treated with dignity, respect, and care.

Newspitch Samples

Parliament is facing mounting pressure after KANU Women Congress and former LSK President Faith Odhiambo condemned Senator Karen Nyamu’s remarks toward a student during Senate proceedings. Leaders and civil society groups say the incident violated the dignity and constitutional rights of a child. Calls are now growing for disciplinary action and stronger child protection measures in Parliament.

KANU Women Congress has demanded action against Senator Karen Nyamu over comments made to a student visiting the Senate chamber under a civic learning programme. Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the incident as a violation of child rights and said an apology alone was not enough. The matter has sparked wider debate on parliamentary conduct and the safety of minors in public institutions.

Political leaders, legal experts, and activists are piling pressure on the Senate to act after controversial remarks made by Senator Karen Nyamu toward a student visitor. KANU Women Congress and Faith Odhiambo say the matter highlights the need for stronger safeguards for children attending parliamentary programmes. The Senate is yet to announce whether disciplinary measures will be taken.