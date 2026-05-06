Saboti MP warns youth may seek revolution if reforms stall

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has raised concern that Kenya could face rising political pressure from young people if long-standing governance structures are not reformed, saying the current system risks pushing frustrated youth away from democratic engagement.

Speaking during a media interview on Wednesday, Amisi said the growing dissatisfaction among young citizens is linked to what he described as repeated leadership patterns that have limited fresh thinking in national decision-making. He argued that without opening up space for new voices, the country could face serious social tension.

“If we do not change this country democratically, using the democratic system set up, then these young people are coming after us. They will do a revolution,” he said.

He warned that while calls for change are growing louder, resorting to force or upheaval may not deliver the kind of leadership transformation many expect.

“You will just be trading one problem for another,” he said, adding that revolutions in other parts of the world have not always produced better governance outcomes.

The MP insisted that Kenya’s political change must remain anchored in constitutional processes, noting that leadership transitions should be handled through lawful institutions.

“You are not going to remove a president through revolution because he came in democratically,” he said.

He instead pushed for youth involvement in structured politics, saying young people should organise themselves and compete for leadership positions within established systems.

“Mobilize each other. Come to Parliament, Impeach him(President Ruto)” he said.

Amisi further criticised what he described as entrenched political leadership that has remained in power for decades, arguing that it has slowed generational renewal and policy innovation.

“For 40 years, the same cabal of people, you’ve been there no change. Can you give us space for new people to give new ideas?” he said.

He said the lack of rotation in leadership has created frustration among younger Kenyans who feel excluded from key decision-making spaces.

“When I was three years old in primary school, Musalia Mudavadi was a minister, I’m now a second term Member of Parliament. He’s still a minister,” Amisi said.

According to him, such continuity in leadership roles has strengthened perceptions that political space remains closed to new entrants.

“Can you imagine the Gen Z, who have lived since they were young, seeing the same people, the same cabal of politicians?” he said.

Amisi added that this perception has contributed to a growing belief among young people that Kenya needs deep structural change.

“The young people say no, there's something terribly wrong with our country. We must give it a total transformation,” the MP highlighted.

Despite acknowledging these frustrations, he maintained that solutions must be found within democratic systems rather than outside them.

“Change must come from Parliament and the county assemblies,” he said.

He also pointed to governance gaps at both national and county levels, saying accountability mechanisms need to be strengthened across all institutions.

“There are issues in parliament and county assemblies that needs to be solved,” he noted.

Amisi said Kenya is currently at a point where citizens are more aware of governance failures and are demanding better leadership performance.

“It is a change moment, and the people are realizing the result,” he said.

He concluded by calling for inclusion of younger generations in leadership and policy-making processes, warning that failure to do so could deepen dissatisfaction and widen divisions in the country.

“We need now a space to determine our future, we are just asking for a space to be part of the change,” the MP concluded.