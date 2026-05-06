Ruto appoints Justice Mohamed Warsame to Supreme Court

President William Samoei Ruto has formally appointed Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, according to a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published on May 5, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I appoint Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame to be Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” President Ruto stated in the official notice.

The appointment follows Warsame’s nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following successful interviews.

Justice Warsame, an experienced jurist with a long-standing career in Kenya’s legal system, now joins the Supreme Court at a time when the judiciary continues to play a pivotal role in interpreting the Constitution and arbitrating high-stakes legal disputes, including electoral petitions and constitutional matters.

Justice Warsame’s elevation to the Supreme Court places him among a select group of judges entrusted with making final determinations on the country’s most critical legal questions.

The vacancy was declared on 13th January 2026 and subsequently advertised on 28th January 2026.

According to the Commission, six applications were received, and five candidates were shortlisted for interviews.

The interviews were conducted on 28th and 29th April 2026 at the Milimani Law Courts and were open to the public, with live broadcast coverage allowing members of the public to follow the proceedings in real time.

The Commission said the process was conducted in line with constitutional and statutory requirements and was guided by principles of merit, integrity, fairness, inclusivity and regional balance.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya," read a statement by Justice Martha Koome, Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission.