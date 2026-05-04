Linda Mwananchi group condemns Ruto planned Tanzania parliament address

Linda Mwananchi group has criticised President William Ruto’s planned address to Tanzania’s parliament, calling it a betrayal of democratic principles.

The group cites concerns over Tanzania’s recent elections, alleging irregularities and repression, and warns that the visit could be seen as legitimising contested processes while raising questions about Kenya’s regional stance.

In a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday, the Linda Mwananchi group said it understands that the Kenyan president is set for an official visit to Tanzania and is expected to address the country’s parliament on May 5, 2026 during the trip.

While acknowledging the long-standing ties between the two nations, the faction said the timing of the visit raises concerns.

It described the move as “not only a betrayal of the people of Tanzania but also a betrayal of the very fundamental principles of democracy and freedom that we Kenyans hold dear.”

The group said it was compelled to speak out, arguing that the Kenyan presidency represents national sovereignty and should reflect the values of its citizens. It added that the office “does not possess the power to do with it as he pleases.”

The statement points to Tanzania’s recent elections, which it claims fell short of democratic standards.

Youth protesting as presidential elections take place in Tanzania on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.PHOTO/SCREENGRAB Youth protesting as presidential elections take place in Tanzania on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.PHOTO/SCREENGRAB

According to the group, opposition figures faced a crackdown, including arrests, kidnappings and deaths, while the main opposition party was barred from participating.

It further alleges that opposition leader Tundu Lissu was arrested on treason charges and subjected to a trial it describes as flawed and delayed.

The group cited findings from international observers to support its position. It noted that the African Union Election Observer Mission concluded that the elections “did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards,” citing issues such as ballot stuffing, an internet blackout and politically motivated abductions.

It also referenced concerns raised by United Nations officials, including Secretary-General António Guterres, over reports of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and mass detentions.

The UN, the group said, called for investigations into the use of force and an end to what rights groups described as a “wave of terror.”

Regional observers were also cited. The group said SADC observers reported low voter turnout and an uneven political playing field, while a coalition of Western missions called for accountability over electoral violence and allegations of concealment of bodies.

“These are just a few of the credible voices that spoke against the conduct of the Tanzanian elections,” the statement said, adding that “the threshold of democracy and fairness was not met.”

Against this backdrop, the group argued that the Kenyan president’s address to Tanzania’s parliament could be interpreted as an endorsement of the electoral process.

It said such a high-profile engagement risks being seen as placing “Kenya’s stamp of legitimacy on a fraudulent regime and electoral process.”

The statement also recalled previous tensions, noting that Kenyan activists who had been detained in Tanzania were mocked on the floor of parliament, raising further questions about the context of the planned visit.

The team led by Siaya Governor, James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, among others, called on the government to clarify the purpose of the engagement, asking what benefits it would bring to Kenyans and why it should take precedence over domestic challenges such as unemployment, the rising cost of living and declining public trust in governance.

It emphasised that Kenya’s leadership should be guided by “accountability, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the will and welfare” of its citizens and the wider East African Community.

The group also sought to distinguish between the Tanzanian government and its citizens, expressing solidarity with Tanzanians and reaffirming support for regional integration goals.

Looking ahead, it noted that Kenya is approaching its own election cycle and warned that engagement with leaders accused of undermining democratic processes could raise concerns about future governance.

The statement concludes by strongly condemning the planned address and distancing Kenyan citizens from it, saying it “dissociate[s] the Kenyan people from it entirely.”

The remarks add to growing debate over Kenya’s foreign policy direction and its role in promoting democratic governance within the region.