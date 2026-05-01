Ruto’s second term is assured, Mudavadi insists

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed confidence that President William Ruto will secure a second term in the 2027 General Election, urging supporters to focus on delivering a decisive victory margin.

Speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations at Chavakali High School grounds in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said there should be no doubt about Ruto’s re-election prospects, emphasising that the focus should now shift to the scale of victory.

“Let us not have any doubts whatsoever, I want us to be sure that it is two-term. What we are looking at is what is going to be the margin of the two-term win for President Ruto,” said Mudavadi.

He called on Kenya Kwanza supporters to consolidate their efforts and ensure a landslide outcome that would eliminate the likelihood of post-election disputes.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the two-term will be through the ballot. We want a resounding and decisive victory that cannot be disputed in courts, one that speaks loud and clear,” he added.

Mudavadi noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration, operating under a broad-based political arrangement, is working to solidify support across regions backing Ruto’s re-election bid.

He urged residents of Western Kenya to rally behind the President and abandon skepticism.

“Niliwaonyesha barabara kwenye uchaguzi uliopita watu wakafikiri ni mchezo. Leo tena narudia kwa wale wanaoniskiliza kwamba barabara ya ushindi wa 2027 bado ni William Ruto,” he said.

This loosely translates “I showed you the way in the last election but people thought it was a joke. Today, I repeat to those listening to me that the path to victory in 2027 is still William Ruto.”

However, the Prime Cabinet Secretary raised concern over low voter registration numbers in Western Kenya during the recently concluded exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He described the turnout as disappointing and warned that the region risks weakening its political influence if the trend persists.

“We did not do well in the concluded exercise by IEBC in relation to voter registration. It is regrettable that our numbers as compared to other regions, we are lagging far much behind. In the new phase to be announced by IEBC this must change,” he said.

Mudavadi urged residents to take future voter registration drives seriously, stressing that political bargaining power is directly tied to voter numbers.

He maintained that while he is confident of Ruto’s re-election, his primary focus remains on expanding the margin of victory against competitors in 2027.