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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

2027

ODM to map out 2027 election strategy by mid-2026, says Oburu Odinga
News

ODM to map out 2027 election strategy by mid-2026, says Oburu Odinga

Oburu also called on supporters to back ODM leaders serving in government, noting that such support would boost the party’s bargaining power. Reaffirming his commitment to lead the party after Raila Odinga’s death, he said, “That responsibility has not defeated me. I am holding that mantle firmly,” and urged members to maintain unity and focus.

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