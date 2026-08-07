Kalonzo: Focus on Aug 10, 2027 election only, dismisses other debates as distractions
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
The new timetable breaks away from the schedule followed in normal financial years. For the current 2026-27 budget, Mbadi presented the Sh4.82 trillion Budget Highlights in Parliament on June 11, with the Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill considered before the financial year started on July 1.
However, the Prime Cabinet Secretary raised concern over low voter registration numbers in Western Kenya during the recently concluded exercise by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Speaking at a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Oburu said his priority is to strengthen the party and maintain unity to enhance its bargaining power in future coalition negotiations with other like-minded political outfits.
Mudavadi, who is also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, cited Kenya’s bold steps in past elections, including the Supreme Court’s annulment of a presidential poll, as an example of global recognition for innovative democratic processes.
Oburu also called on supporters to back ODM leaders serving in government, noting that such support would boost the party’s bargaining power. Reaffirming his commitment to lead the party after Raila Odinga’s death, he said, “That responsibility has not defeated me. I am holding that mantle firmly,” and urged members to maintain unity and focus.
Sifuna also urged the government to focus on addressing challenges affecting citizens instead of concentrating on political statements about opponents. He said Kenyans expect leadership that responds to everyday issues and improves their welfare.
The Speaker emphasized that rebuilding public confidence in the IEBC remains an ongoing process and encouraged the newly constituted commission to engage widely with citizens to restore trust and transparency.
Maraga was unveiled at the Green Action House, where he outlined his political vision and pledged to work towards strengthening the party ahead of the next General Election. He told party officials and supporters that his decision to join UGM was guided by shared values and principles.
The digital ID, which will be stored on mobile phones like contactless payment cards or the NHS app, is expected to contain a person’s name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo.
Mwangi has set up a mobile money Till Number (Buy Goods 5010215) for public contributions and urged citizens to back candidates who openly seek campaign support.
Wanjiku Thiga warns that without party membership, young people risk being sidelined during nominations and losing out to well-established older politicians who have access to vital resources and support for their campaigns.
The former PM said the cooperation is meant to stabilise the country, not to forge a long-term political merger with the ruling UDA party.
The former Chief Justice blamed President William Ruto’s administration for failing to address key economic and governance issues and said Kenya’s situation had worsened since the last election.
Matiang’i, who previously held top roles in government as a technocrat, is making his first attempt at elective politics.
Kuria stressed the importance of national dialogue ahead of the polls, warning of potential turmoil if the country fails to build unity.
Maraga, who led the judiciary from 2016 to 2021, cited police brutality, ethnic politics, and corruption as key reasons for his decision, and said he will rely on crowdfunding instead of personal wealth or political handouts.