Ruto joins thousands of workers at Vihiga Labour Day celebrations

President William Ruto has joined thousands of workers gathered at Chavakali High School in Vihiga County for this year’s national Labour Day celebrations, with the venue hosting the 61st edition of the annual event marked by large crowds and coordinated workplace delegations.

The Head of State arrived at 10:50 am and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as preparations for the national ceremony continued under a heavy presence of workers, officials, and security teams.

Also in attendance were Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, alongside other leaders and representatives from various sectors taking part in the celebrations.

Long before the President’s arrival, workers from government agencies, private firms, and parastatals had already filled the grounds, streaming in from different parts of the country in organised groups.

President William Ruto is welcomed by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli ahead of the Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto is welcomed by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli ahead of the Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

The early arrivals created a structured and lively scene, with teams moving in coordinated formations that reflected their workplaces and industries.

Distinct uniforms marked different sectors, with hospitality workers seen in white chef attire, while others from corporate, manufacturing, and service sectors arrived in branded outfits linked to their organisations.

Some groups also brought along products linked to their workplaces, displaying agricultural goods, packaged items, and branded merchandise as part of their participation in the event.

Across the venue, placards carried messages focused on workplace issues, including calls for better pay, improved conditions, and recognition of workers’ contribution to the economy.

Ahead of the main address, some workers voiced expectations that the President would address wage concerns and the rising cost of living.

One representative told journalists:

“We expect the President during his speech to say something concerning wages so that at the end of the month, we shall go to the ATM smiling,” the representative said.

Inside the school grounds, choirs from different institutions performed as part of the programme, adding music and colour to the early proceedings as more workers continued to arrive.

Security remained tight throughout the venue, with officers deployed at key points to manage the large turnout and ensure order during the national event.

Despite the early morning cold, workers continued to stream in steadily, filling the venue as anticipation built for the President’s address.

Labour Day, observed annually, is used to recognise the contribution of workers across all sectors, and this year marks the 61st edition of the national celebrations.

Attention has now shifted to the President’s speech, with workers hoping it will address wages, job conditions, and broader economic challenges affecting households.