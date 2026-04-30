[PHOTOS] State House moment: Ruto celebrates Sawe’s world record performance

World marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe on Thursday visited William Ruto at State House, Nairobi in a ceremony marking his record-breaking performance in London.

On arrival, Sawe was received by a police officer who handed him the national flag before he walked along a red carpet to the entrance, where President Ruto welcomed him. The two shared a warm embrace and exchanged brief pleasantries in recognition of the achievement.

President William Ruto and marathoner Sabastian Sawe pose for a photo at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto and marathoner Sabastian Sawe pose for a photo at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Marathoner Sabastian Sawe signs a portrait of themselves at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS Marathoner Sabastian Sawe signs a portrait of themselves at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto gives marathon champion Sabastian Sawe a hug at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS President William Ruto gives marathon champion Sabastian Sawe a hug at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

President William Ruto receives the Kenyan flag handed to him by marathon champion Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS President William Ruto receives the Kenyan flag handed to him by marathon champion Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

During the meeting, Sawe presented the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes he wore when he set the record on April 26 in London, clocking 1:59:30 and becoming the first man to run a competitive marathon under two hours.

President Ruto praised the performance as a landmark moment for Kenyan athletics and global sport, reaffirming government support for elite athletes. He later awarded Sawe Sh8 million in recognition of the feat.

The visit highlighted Kenya’s continued dominance in long-distance running and the growing emphasis on supporting sports excellence at the highest level.

Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe walking at State House, Nairobi as he carries Kenyan flag on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe walking at State House, Nairobi as he carries Kenyan flag on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

Aerial view of Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe walking at State House, Nairobi as he carries Kenyan flag on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS Aerial view of Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe walking at State House, Nairobi as he carries Kenyan flag on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe arriving at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe arriving at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO /PCS

President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS