Millie Odhiambo rejects zoning, calls for open political competition

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has pushed back against zoning arrangements in Kenya’s evolving political alliances, saying electoral contests must remain open despite the working relationship between ODM and UDA. She argues that limiting competition through negotiated deals risks denying voters the chance to choose leaders based on their performance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Odhiambo criticised what she described as attempts to dismiss dissenting voices within ODM, saying differing opinions should not be reduced to personal attacks. She took issue with online reactions to her stance, noting that critics often resort to labelling her as envious of other leaders.

“I find it utterly amusing that when I express a view different from some people in my party, then they send bloggers with a standard ‘You are jealous of Gladys Wanga’ comment,” she said, adding that such remarks amounted to “intellectual deficiency.”

The legislator insisted she would continue speaking openly, saying she would not be silenced by online criticism or political pressure.

“In your wildest dreams, you think I will not speak my mind merely by telling me that am jealous of Wanga? Uwalo parie,” she added.

At the centre of her position is a clear rejection of zoning, where parties agree on which areas each side should field candidates to avoid internal rivalry. Odhiambo maintained that such arrangements go against the spirit of democracy.

“I do not support zoning. let democracy prevail,” she stated. “We are in broadbased coalition with UDA. Let them field candidates anywhere. Let what we have done under our respectives mandates be our defender.”

She emphasised that leaders should rely on their track record in office to win support, rather than depending on agreements that limit competition.

Her remarks come at a time when ODM is facing internal debate over how to manage its cooperation with UDA ahead of the 2027 elections. Zoning has emerged as a key issue in these discussions, especially following recent high-level talks at State House involving leaders from both parties.

Although no formal position has been announced, sources indicate that proposals have been floated to reduce direct competition in certain areas and establish a clearer structure for selecting candidates within the coalition.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has previously defended the need for coordination, arguing that internal discipline is necessary to maintain unity within the alliance.

“ODM must remain disciplined and focused in how it engages in joint political arrangements so that we do not weaken our collective strength through unnecessary internal contests,” she said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has also supported managed competition, warning that unchecked rivalry among partners could weaken broader political goals.

“Coalitions must have order; we cannot allow a situation where partners fight each other in every seat because that weakens the bigger political objective we are trying to achieve,” he stated.

However, Odhiambo and others who share her view argue that such controls risk limiting voter choice and undermining democratic principles. She maintains that every candidate should have the freedom to compete, with voters making decisions based on delivery and leadership record.

The debate highlights growing differences within ODM as it balances internal democracy with coalition politics, with zoning now standing out as one of the most divisive issues shaping its approach to the next general election.