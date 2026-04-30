Ruto awards Sabastian Sawe Sh8 million after record-breaking marathon run

President William Ruto has awarded marathoner Sabastian Sawe Sh8 million after his record-breaking run at the London Marathon, where he clocked 1:59:30 and set a new world record during a ceremony held at State House in Nairobi on Thursday.

Ruto hosted Sawe following the historic performance that saw him break the previous world record of 2:00:35 set in 2023 by the late Kelvin Kiptum. The achievement made Sawe the first man to officially complete a marathon in under two hours.

State reception for London Marathon hero Sabastian Sawe, at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS State reception for London Marathon hero Sabastian Sawe, at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

During the event, the President issued two cheques of Sh5 million and Sh3 million and praised the athlete’s performance as a rare moment in sports history.

“Moments such as this are exceedingly rare. They come perhaps once in a lifetime.”

He added, “You have not only broken a record, you have expanded the horizon of human potential. You have done what many believed could not be done,” noting that the milestone would be remembered for years.

Ruto said the achievement stood among major global milestones, comparing it to historic breakthroughs in sport and human achievement.

He also presented Sawe with a customised number plate bearing “1:59:30” to mark the record.

At the same event, Ruto announced a revised reward structure for athletes aimed at improving motivation and support.

“We have also enhanced the reward framework for our athletes,” he said, adding that gold medallists will now receive Sh3 million, silver medallists Sh2 million, and bronze winners Sh1 million.

President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT

For the Commonwealth Games, he said gold medallists will earn Sh2.5 million while silver medallists will receive Sh1.5 million.

He further noted that daily allowances for athletes and team officials have been increased as part of broader sports reforms.

“These measures are designed to support sports development and ensure that our young men and women have every opportunity to nurture and advance their talents,” Ruto said.

The President also said the government is investing in sports infrastructure and grassroots training to sustain Kenya’s global success in athletics.

“Our athletes are among our finest ambassadors, projecting the very best of our nation to the world,” he noted.

“Once again, you have made us proud. You have lifted our flag very high and shown the world the strength of the Kenyan spirit,” Ruto said while congratulating Sawe and his teammates.